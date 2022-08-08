ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit claims construction worker killed was buried alive

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A lawsuit claims a construction worker was buried alive while working on a project in the Las Vegas valley earlier this year. KVVU reports that 32-year-old Rigoberto Canas Ramos died in what the coroner determined was an accident on March 31 in the northwest part of town.
