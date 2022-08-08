ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming trend continues through the weekend in NorCal

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Western U.S. over the next few days. As that happens, temperatures will inch up day by day throughout the region. Expect highs in the mid 90s in the valley and foothills on Friday. Some spots in the high Sierra may reach the mid 80s.
A warm-up begins Thursday for all of NorCal

So far this week, temperatures have been running a few degrees below average throughout Northern California. But as the southwesterly wind flow weakens, heat will start to steadily build back in. High temperatures on Thursday will reach the mid 90s in the Valley. Expect low to mid 90s in the...
Heat builds through next week over NorCal

Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend and into next week throughout Northern California. Highs will be in the upper 90s in the valley and foothills on Saturday. Expect temperatures near 100 degrees on Sunday. Spots in the Sierra will be in the mid to upper 80s both weekend days.
#Heat Exhaustion#Kcra
California gas prices are dropping. Here's what we know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in California have been the highest in the nation during the past several months and drivers are finally experiencing relief. The statewide average prices of gas have dropped to $5.38 per gallon, as of Friday. According to AAA, the overall national average for regular...
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina dies, coroner says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
Which bills have survived California's legislative session so far?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s Senate and Assembly appropriations committees on Thursday killed more than 200 bills from moving forward, leaving more than 600 to be debated on the Senate or Assembly floors beginning next week. Lawmakers face an Aug. 31 to pass policy this year. Here are some...
Social media addiction bill fails in California Legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Thursday rejected a proposal that could have forced some popular social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to pay fines for using features they know can harm children. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 11, 2022. The bill would have let the...
Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 11, 2022. These days,...
Gov. Newsom nominates Patricia Guerrero as 1st Latina California Supreme Court chief justice

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to become the state’s next chief justice. Guerrero, who became the state’s first Latina justice on the court in March, would become California’s first Latina chief justice. She must be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments and the nomination approved by voters in November. The commission includes the outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and Attorney General Rob Bonta.
