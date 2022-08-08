Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Wbaltv.com
Neighborhoods concerned over new park that would close off access to community
Some residents are concerned that a plan to transform the area around the renovated Roland Water Tower into a new park could impact their road access. For years, residents in the Hoes Heights community said they've used a circle in their neighborhood to drive in and out of their community safely. Now, they're not happy about a plan to permanently close it. For residents, it's more than just an average road.
wnav.com
UPDATE: Signing Ceremony to Acquire Elktonia/Carr’s Beach to City to Take Place 10 A.M.
The City of Annapolis and Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation are co-hosting a property deed transfer ceremony, in partnership with federal and state officials, Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, The Conservation Fund, and Chesapeake Conservancy will host a signing ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, to complete the land acquisition of a 5.17-acre waterfront parcel important to Black history, culture, and heritage in Annapolis. The property was part of a larger beach-front enterprise owned and operated by the Carr Family from 1926 to the late 1960s.
Wbaltv.com
Gates on Route 50 at Chesapeake Bay Bridge are part of elaborate new lane-closure system
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New gates on U.S. Route 50 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be part of an elaborate, first-of-its-kind automated lane-closure system. The Maryland Transportation Authority said the new $58 million project is designed to improve worker safety and save drivers time. Over the past five years,...
Wbaltv.com
New traffic signals on US 50 service road causing delays as part of study
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New, temporary traffic signals on the Oceanic Drive ramp to eastbound U.S. Route 50 caused delays Friday afternoon as part of a four-day pilot project. SkyTeam 11 video shows traffic stopped on the ramp and approach to it. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the...
Northeast Baltimore residents receive solutions to their flooding problem
For years, the flooding in Northeast Baltimore on 35th Street and Hillen Road has been a major problem for residents, and people say with recent storms it continues to be an issue.
wnav.com
School Buses To Have Cameras on their Stop Sign-Arms in Anne Arundel County
The entire AACPS bus fleet of approximately 750 school buses, including those owned by contractors, is being upgraded with advanced safety technology that features AI-powered stop-arm cameras to detect violations and capture the license plates of drivers that illegally pass school buses. During a news conference County Police Chief Awad...
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: Roland Avenue church seeks developer; more restaurants in Lauraville, Locust Point and Mount Vernon; a new role for Somerset
A historic church on Roland Avenue could soon come on the market for redevelopment, if Baltimore’s Planning Commission approves a request to subdivide it from surrounding property. The Planning Commission has received an application to subdivide more than 7.5 acres in north Baltimore so its owner can sell a...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County resident wins $20,000 Mega Millions prize
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County resident won the $20,000 Mega Millions prize. Andrew Diefes of Edgewater landed a bug pay day in the July 29 drawing. Diefes had already bought a few Lottery tickets on July 29, but with the Mega Millions jackpot having surged past $1 billion for that night’s drawing, he had a feeling that led him to make a stop to buy a few more.
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
Wbaltv.com
Police investigate racist stickers posted around Lake Kittamaqundi in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Over the past several days, someone posted stickers with a hateful message in Columbia, according to Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. Residents reacted to news that someone posted "white power" stickers around Lake Kittamaqundi. "That's something that should not be happening in an area that's supposed...
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
foxbaltimore.com
Armed security pilot program quietly rolled out to boost squeegee kids, motorist safety
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As tensions continue to rise between elected leaders, community members, motorists and squeegee kids, a new security guard pilot program was quietly rolled out at a high-trafficked intersection downtown. Mayor Scott has made it clear his administration is looking for ways to protect the safety of...
WTOP
Zoning protesters have a lot to say about the how the Prince George’s County council operates
A group of Bowie residents — who have long fought the Prince George’s County Council on zoning and land use issues — showed up in Largo Wednesday for a news conference and protest over changes to master plans that govern future land use decisions in the Maryland city.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Harry Potter Concert, Haitian Caribbean Festival, Baltimore Beat Celebration, and more
With only a couple more weeks of summer vacation left, the kids will be back to school before you know it. This weekend presents a plethora of opportunities to learn something new with fun, family-friendly, educational experiences — from a skateboarding workshop to a lesson about frogs. There are...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
