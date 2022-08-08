ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Neighborhoods concerned over new park that would close off access to community

Some residents are concerned that a plan to transform the area around the renovated Roland Water Tower into a new park could impact their road access. For years, residents in the Hoes Heights community said they've used a circle in their neighborhood to drive in and out of their community safely. Now, they're not happy about a plan to permanently close it. For residents, it's more than just an average road.
UPDATE: Signing Ceremony to Acquire Elktonia/Carr’s Beach to City to Take Place 10 A.M.

The City of Annapolis and Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation are co-hosting a property deed transfer ceremony, in partnership with federal and state officials, Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, The Conservation Fund, and Chesapeake Conservancy will host a signing ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, to complete the land acquisition of a 5.17-acre waterfront parcel important to Black history, culture, and heritage in Annapolis. The property was part of a larger beach-front enterprise owned and operated by the Carr Family from 1926 to the late 1960s.
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
#Bus Service#City Hall#The Hillman Garage
Urban Landscape: Roland Avenue church seeks developer; more restaurants in Lauraville, Locust Point and Mount Vernon; a new role for Somerset

A historic church on Roland Avenue could soon come on the market for redevelopment, if Baltimore’s Planning Commission approves a request to subdivide it from surrounding property. The Planning Commission has received an application to subdivide more than 7.5 acres in north Baltimore so its owner can sell a...
Anne Arundel County resident wins $20,000 Mega Millions prize

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County resident won the $20,000 Mega Millions prize. Andrew Diefes of Edgewater landed a bug pay day in the July 29 drawing. Diefes had already bought a few Lottery tickets on July 29, but with the Mega Millions jackpot having surged past $1 billion for that night’s drawing, he had a feeling that led him to make a stop to buy a few more.
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
