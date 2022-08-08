On Her Shelf: 'Alias Emma' Author on British Intelligence, the Spy Who Fooled Her and the Best Thriller She’s Read Lately

Read full article on original website
Film Review: Spy Thriller ‘Rogue Agent’ Starring James Norton And Gemma Arterton
Click here to read the full article. One ballsy man’s spectacular real-life scam that endured in the UK for nearly a decade makes for pulse-quickening escapism in Rogue Agent. This is a story so far-fetched that you’d have trouble buying it in a film unless it really happened, and such is the case here in a yarn that intrigues from the very beginning and only momentarily towards the end loses a bit of its footing. Graced by strong and alluring performances by leads James Norton and Gemma Arterton, this most engrossing drama is an IFC Films release in the U.S.,...
Popculture
First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years
Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
thedigitalfix.com
Major Harry Potter scene took five months because of bad weather
The Harry Potter franchise is filled with impressive special effects. However, when it comes to movie magic, you can’t always rely on a green screen. Sometimes you need to work with mother nature, and sometimes she isn’t that helpful. Speaking with The Independent, Hollywood weatherman Richard Wild revealed that one scene in the Harry Potter movies took five months to film – thanks to some cloudy skies.
EXCLUSIVE: Shakespeare's Globe Theatre is accused of 'violating history' by portraying Joan of Arc as non-binary in new play using the pronouns 'they' and 'them'
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre is portraying historical icon Joan of Arc non-binary, sparking its very own tempest and claims of 'violating history'. A new production of I, Joan is billed as 'powerful and joyous' and 'questioning the gender binary'. But while it is yet to open at the world-famous venue on...
Find Out Who Went Home on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and Who Made the Finale!
It was the first night of results from the Live Show performances on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent featuring the new format: 55 contestants will be divided up into 11 acts performing over five nights and from each night, only two will go through. Last night, the 11...
8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion
An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
Daniel Radcliffe Revealed To Kelly Clarkson One Place He’s Always Worried He’ll Run Into Massive Harry Potter Fans
There's one place Daniel Radcliffe tries to avoid, but still finds himself near on occasion.
Woman Breaking Into Refrigerator to 'Sample' Partner's Food Shocks Internet
Even a lock could not keep her from taking one bite of everything.
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' is a wickedly sharp social satire of slasher-flick terror
In the genre of horror movies, there are some time-honored “rules” that almost always get broken, tropes that set the horror into motion: Don’t go in the basement! Don’t look in the attic! Don’t walk through the woods! Stay out of that creepy old building! Leave that weird doll alone!
ComicBook
Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot
Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Lord of the Rings’ explained: Was Gandalf a Maia or Istari?
Gandalf is one of the most enigmatic figures in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, but the character’s mythological origins have always been more humble than many would presume. The iconic wizard and main protagonist has gone by many names over his 2,000 years of physical existence...
ComicBook
Pennyworth Adds Batman to the Title in New Season 3 Trailer
The DC TV series starring Batman's faithful butler is getting a name change. Warner Bros. Television unveiled the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth, which follows the exploits of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) after he signs on to work for billionaires Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz). Pennyworth originally aired on EPIX, but is making the move to HBO Max for its third season. The new network isn't the only change being made, as WBT has decided to give the show's title a facelift by adding Batman's recognizable name to it. According to IGN, the Alfred-centric show will now be known as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.
Becoming Elizabeth's Romola Garai And Executive Producers Talk Mary Tudor's 'Bloody' Legacy And 'Terrible Position'
The actress and executive producers opened up about Mary Tudor in Becoming Elizabeth, with her "Bloody" legacy.
'Forget the war and dream about me and us': Intimate love letters between a British soldier in Nazi prison camp and his new wife back home are found in loft by stunned family
An astonishing collection of love letters exchanged between a British prisoner of war and his wife reveals the hardship of wartime separation. Hundreds of letters record when young sweethearts Peggy and Alan Horton were separated during World War Two when he was a prisoner of war after being captured by the Germans.
Smithonian
These 18th-Century Shoes Underscore the Contradictions of the Age of Enlightenment
Inside a slender display case, a pair of luxurious shoes still sparkles some 300 years after adorning the feet of an upper-class woman in India. Known as juttis, the shoes have delicately pointed toes and are threaded with white and emerald beads woven into an intricate floral design. Green sequins made from iridescent beetles’ wings dot the pattern with shimmering brilliance.
Ed Sheeran Opener Maisie Peters Invites Barista to Show Via Napkin
Rising pop star Maisie Peters proved she’s nothing if not grounded when she shared her latest interaction—or lack thereof—with a boy on TikTok. The popular TikToker signed on to Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records last June, and her debut album, You Signed Up For This, followed just a couple of months later. Now, Peters in on tour in Europe with Sheeran, opening for him every night, but make no mistake—many in the audience are there for her.
‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
Matthew McConaughey Shares His Short List Of Inspiring Movies So Get Ready To Binge
It’s no secret that Matthew McConaughey has become one of the most beloved and well respected actors in the world. The charismatic Texan has a way of making a story about a bowl of Cheerios sound like it came from a Robert Frost poem. Long story short, the guy...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans pore over a fascinating ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ detail
Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would agree that the opening action sequence from Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the best beginnings we’ve seen from any of the franchise’s 29 movies to date, with Steve Rogers and S.H.I.E.L.D. kicking plenty of ass as they infiltrate an enemy ship.
