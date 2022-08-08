ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New style Leland development in the works

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
LELAND, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M

Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
Leland, NC
WECT

Wilmington City Council to consider funding for digital education program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider an agreement to use $2.5 million in ARPA funding to create digital education program at their meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The project, called “DigitalBridge,” would be focused on giving digital skills and education to underserved populations. The city would...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Food Bank needs help with new building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 66,000 people depend on the services on a daily basis, including 16,000 children. Now the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina could use some help of its own. Construction on a new building for the non-profit is underway but there’s a relatively small...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NHCSO reports phone outage

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down. The NHCSO asks the community to use the following lines to reach the office:. (910) 798-4162. (910) 798-4111.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 13. The giveaway will occur at TRU Colors at 715 Greenfield St. Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and free supplies will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘It’s not a good fit:’ Project Indigo discussions continue after planning board recommends denial

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Leaders in one Brunswick County city met on Thursday night to hear more on a developer’s plan to build more than a thousand new homes. The Southport Board of Aldermen heard more about the proposed Phase Two of Indigo Plantation. The development would bring 1,542 homes to the city, nearly doubling the city’s existing plantation. In addition to the homes, the project would include 8,000 square feet of commercial space.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal

On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Kure Beach to consider revised, more specific panhandling ordinance

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council will consider an amendment to their soliciting and panhandling ordinance at their meeting on Monday, August 15. The new ordinance would remove the permits currently required by the law while restricting soliciting in more scenarios and adding a fine. Currently,...
KURE BEACH, NC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC

