WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
WECT
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11. “It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New style Leland development in the works
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WECT
Coastal Buds ‘iCanSwim” camp held at Wilmington YWCA for young swimmers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With summer in full swing Coastal Buds, knows how much kids love swimming, even at young ages. That’s why they held the iCan Swim camp from August 8-12 at Wilmington’s YWCA. Coastal B.U.D.S. (Bringing Up Down Syndrome) is an organization whose goal is to...
WECT
NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home. According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring company...
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider funding for digital education program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider an agreement to use $2.5 million in ARPA funding to create digital education program at their meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The project, called “DigitalBridge,” would be focused on giving digital skills and education to underserved populations. The city would...
Crews work to put out fire spread across 2,000 acres in eastern NC
Holly Ridge, N.C. — A fire on Juniper Road in Pender County is estimated to have burned across 2,000 acres. The fire was caused by a lightning strike on Aug. 2, according to county officials. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 25% contained. Fire officials said that they...
WECT
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Food Bank needs help with new building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 66,000 people depend on the services on a daily basis, including 16,000 children. Now the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina could use some help of its own. Construction on a new building for the non-profit is underway but there’s a relatively small...
WECT
NHCSO reports phone outage
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down. The NHCSO asks the community to use the following lines to reach the office:. (910) 798-4162. (910) 798-4111.
WECT
TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 13. The giveaway will occur at TRU Colors at 715 Greenfield St. Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and free supplies will...
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘It’s not a good fit:’ Project Indigo discussions continue after planning board recommends denial
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Leaders in one Brunswick County city met on Thursday night to hear more on a developer’s plan to build more than a thousand new homes. The Southport Board of Aldermen heard more about the proposed Phase Two of Indigo Plantation. The development would bring 1,542 homes to the city, nearly doubling the city’s existing plantation. In addition to the homes, the project would include 8,000 square feet of commercial space.
wcti12.com
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
whqr.org
Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
WECT
Kure Beach to consider revised, more specific panhandling ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council will consider an amendment to their soliciting and panhandling ordinance at their meeting on Monday, August 15. The new ordinance would remove the permits currently required by the law while restricting soliciting in more scenarios and adding a fine. Currently,...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive that engulfed a shed
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shamrock Drive in the afternoon of August 11, where responders found flames had enveloped a shed and threatened to spread to a house. Firefighters were able to contain and quickly put out the fire with assistance from Navassa,...
WECT
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue responds to small fire at South Atlantic Services
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a small fire caused by a chemical spill Wednesday at South Atlantic Services. According to fire officials, after a small amount of a chemical spilled, it reacted to another chemical in the warehouse, causing a small fire. Fire crews...
