REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM

SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release. The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people...
Man accused of killing two goes free - for now

SAN ANTONIO – Richard Montez was supposed to go to trial for capital murder on Aug. 1, almost exactly four-and-a-half years after prosecutors say he and two other men killed a teenager and an elderly man in a robbery. Instead, with several witnesses unavailable and the judge unwilling to...
Man left shot, beaten in random driveway, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten up, then shot and left in a random driveway Wednesday morning, police say. Just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of West Theo for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg and beaten up in a driveway.
SAPD investigating shooting on east side

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say that some kind of disturbance led to a shooting at a house off Martin Luther King Boulevard on the east side. Officers and detectives searched the property, and said they're looking for any kind of bullet casings. They do tell us that no one was hit in the shooting.
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home

ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
