Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KCBD
Woman accused of selling rental car for more than $22,000, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman is wanted for allegedly selling a car that she did not own. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports a resident met with a woman on Feb. 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. KWTX reports the...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
KSAT 12
Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
Family says San Antonio father carjacked, murdered while waiting for tacos
SAN ANTONIO — A family says a San Antonio father was carjacked and murdered while waiting for his food. San Antonio Police put out brand new surveillance photos. Investigators are looking for a Cadillac seen in the pictures they released today. The victim, Luis Flores had been on waiting on tacos when we was attacked, according to the family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder
San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release. The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people...
KSAT 12
Man accused of killing two goes free - for now
SAN ANTONIO – Richard Montez was supposed to go to trial for capital murder on Aug. 1, almost exactly four-and-a-half years after prosecutors say he and two other men killed a teenager and an elderly man in a robbery. Instead, with several witnesses unavailable and the judge unwilling to...
Police find 12-foot reticulated python under a car
There are snakes. And then there are 12-foot reticulated pythons like the ones police found Thursday in Cibolo, about 25 miles out of San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio mother missing for nearly 16 years, Help Us Find: Susie Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department continues to search for missing mom Susie Ruiz. "This has case been active for 16 years at this point, we're just hoping if anbody knows anything, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, spokesperson with SAPD. Ruiz, a mother of 5 was 36 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot Victoria’s Secret employees during robbery at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say stole from a Victoria’s Secret in Ingram Park Mall and threatened to shoot the people inside. Anna Marie Apreciado, 44, was taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on June 7 Apreciado...
Suspect Sone Quintero Rojas has been transported to the DeWitt County Jail
DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – According to DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen, officials have transported Sone Quintero Rojas from the Bexar County Jail to the DeWitt County Jail Wednesday morning. The jail will place Rojas in isolation and ensure he is watched, which is routine for high-profile cases. San Antonio...
Man left shot, beaten in random driveway, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten up, then shot and left in a random driveway Wednesday morning, police say. Just before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of West Theo for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg and beaten up in a driveway.
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect in North Side fast food restaurant robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a fast food restaurant on the North Side. The robbery took place just before 4 p.m. on July 31 at the Jack in the Box off Blanco Road near Lockhill Selma Road. Police said suspect entered the restaurant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Eyewitness reveals horrific details of woman’s death involving a machete, ax, on the witness stand
SAN ANTONIO – **Warning details in this story are graphic. A jury on Thursday heard horrific details of the moments a woman was killed with a machete and ax. Rafael Castillo is on trial for murder in the death of Nicole Perry. The jury was shown images of the...
fox7austin.com
Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
SAPD investigating shooting on east side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say that some kind of disturbance led to a shooting at a house off Martin Luther King Boulevard on the east side. Officers and detectives searched the property, and said they're looking for any kind of bullet casings. They do tell us that no one was hit in the shooting.
KSAT 12
Trial begins for man accused of dismembering San Antonio woman back in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Opening statements were heard Wednesday morning as the trial began for a man accused of dismembering a woman back in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Nicole Perry. According to the indictment, on Nov. 19 Castillo allegedly killed Perry...
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
Young Boy Attacked In Texas Restroom, Sparks 1-Mile Foot Chase
A good samaritan jumped into action after hearing everyone screaming and yelling.
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
Comments / 0