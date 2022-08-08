Read full article on original website
WVU’s FallFest returns with performances from Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money
(Editor's Note: WVUToday will distribute a Media Advisory on Monday, Aug. 15, with details about FallFest credentials for media members planning to cover the event. See a full Welcome Week schedule.) FallFest, West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert returns Tuesday, Aug. 16, for the first time since 2019. The concert gets...
