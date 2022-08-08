ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nappanee, IN

Jerry Ressler

Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
GOSHEN, IN
Ronald Lee Glassley

Ronald Lee Glassley, 73, former Mayor and Police Chief of Columbia City, died at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1949. On May 25, 2002, he married Beth Simmons; she survives. Additional survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Glassley, Columbia City; stepchildren,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Charlotte Salyer

Charlotte Salyer, 90, South Bend, died Aug. 5, 2022. She was born June 22, 1932. Her partner of 32 years, John Strom, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Joan (Luther) Daugherty, Lowell; her brother, Jim (Audrey) Reinholt, Warsaw; her sons, Donald (Pati) Salyer, South Bend and Douglas Salyer, Syracuse; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandkids; and nine great-great-grandkids.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burch

Sandra Lee “Sandy” Burch, 87, North Manchester died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 20, 1935. Sandy married Thomas L. Burch on Oct. 9, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cheryl...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Ned A. Heighway

Ned A. Heighway, 78, Akron, died at 1:10 pm, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. Heighway was born on April 21, 1944. He married on June 20, 1965 Linda L. Severns; she survives. Additional survivors include daughters Ginger (James) Holloway, Burket, Amy (Mike) Murphy, Akron, and Heather (Chris) Griffith,...
AKRON, IN
Jon Shopoff

Jon Peter Shopoff, 79, Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was born April 18, 1943. He owned and operated Shopoff’s Drive-In, Syracuse. Jon is survived by his daughter, Marna Shopoff, Indianapolis; his two grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Shopoff, Virginia Hoover and Robert Shopoff, all of Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 9:41 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, East Center Street, west of Lincoln Street, Warsaw. Drivers: Danny L. Smith, 74, Robb Road, Warsaw; and Andree R. Beckham, 19, South Sandal Court, Warsaw. Smith’s and Beckham’s vehicles collided. Damage: Up to $10,000.
WARSAW, IN
Elnora Burton — UPDATED

Elnora Rouch Smiley Burton, 92, Rochester died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at her residence in Rochester. Elnora was born Aug. 19, 1929. Elnora and Ray Smiley were married on Feb. 27, 1947. In 1985, Elnora married Bryce M. Burton; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
ROCHESTER, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Laura Saldana — PENDING

Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Smash Out Cancer Is Aug. 20

AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.
AKRON, IN
Arthur ‘Art’ Fox

Arthur Leonard “Art” Fox, 93, Winamac died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home in Winamac. He was born May 30, 1929. On Dec, 17, 1949, Art married Ella Jean Mays; she preceded him in death. On Feb.14, 1997, Art married Jeanettie Marcella “Sis” Galbreath, Winamac; she survives in Winamac.
WINAMAC, IN
Karen Michael

Karen S. Michael, 58, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 6, 1964, in East Chicago, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime, having many different necklaces that she wore.
SILVER LAKE, IN
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. Auto theft was reported. Value of $15,000. 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. A purse was stolen from a vehicle....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
McKee Mortuary Hosts Seminar In North Manchester

NORTH MANCHESTER — McKee Mortuary will host an informational seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Blocher Room at the North Manchester Public Library, 405 N. Market St. The focus will be on the advanced planning process, Medicaid eligibility and asset preservation with attorney Mark Frantz,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Car Catches Fire After Crash

WARSAW — An SUV caught fire after it crashed at CR 250S and Lake Sharon/Wilcox roads early Saturday morning, Aug. 13. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was called at 12:45 a.m. to a single vehicle crash, with the vehicle on fire. A female driver was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.
WARSAW, IN
No Injuries In Truck-Versus-Train Accident

MILFORD JUNCTION — No injuries were reported in a collision at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, between a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a train at the Norfolk Southern crossing near CR W. 1350N at North Main and East South Streets in Milford Junction. On the scene were...
MILFORD, IN
A One-In-A-Million Story

LEESBURG — Talk about a one-in-a-million story. Over the 4th of July weekend Diana Rockey was watching the flotilla boat parade from her home on Lake Tippecanoe. She was standing out on her pier with her family when someone threw a T-shirt to them from one of the boats.
LEESBURG, IN

