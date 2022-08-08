Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Paris woman admits to fatal shooting
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris woman has been charged with murder after confessing she shot and killed a woman early morning Friday. Paris Police said they responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of East Grove Street around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a 39-year-old female laying in the yard.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 12, 2022
easttexasradio.com
Paris PD Investigating Homicide
Paris Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of E Grove St at 12:15 this (Friday) morning. When officers arrived, they found a 39 year old deceased woman lying in the yard. Officers located a second woman with a gunshot wounds to her legs. Officers arrested 34 year old Lilandria Shiaire Bell, of Paris, and charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she was the person that shot the two victims. Names of the victims are being withheld until the investigation is concluded.
KXII.com
Paris Police investigate multiple fraud auto purchases
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said they are investigating two fraudulent auto purchases that happened Tuesday. Paris Police said they spoke with the victim of a vehicle theft Tuesday around 11 a.m. The victim reported they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana.
KXII.com
Three Bonham businesses broken into in 24 hours, police looking for suspects
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to police, three businesses along Highway 121 are all the victims of burglaries, separated by mere hours. When employees at the Fannin County Farm Bureau returned to work Tuesday morning, they said they found the front door pried open. “There was a bunch of items,...
eparisextra.com
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 11, 2022
TIDWELL, CLYDE HENRY – CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE; BENCH WARRANT // CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CA. WILLIAMS, STEVEN FLOYD – INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT, REPEAT; ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH; BENCH WARRANT // INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXU. STIMSON, DANA MARIE – FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; NO LIABILITY...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Booking
Sulphur Springs police arrested Hannah Rae White on a warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The warrant was obtained after White allegedly sold some Ecstasy to an undercover police officer. She is being held in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report 08.08.22
Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:13 am: Officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street. A semi-automatic Taurus 9mm pistol had been stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured a male wearing dark clothes with a hood and face mask entering the vehicle. The incident will be investigated.
KTAL
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
KXII.com
DCPAAA receives $15,000 donation
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One mother’s last request, inspires her son to make a huge gesture. Denison resident, Dale Phillips and his late mother, “decided to do something good” before she passed away last month. So Dale Phillips donated $15,000 to Denison’s citizens police academy alumni association,...
Pounds Of Marijuana And Guns Land A Mt. Pleasant Teen In Jail
Thursday, August 4th wasn't a good day for a Mt. Pleasant, Texas teen after being arrested on drug and gun charges. Isaiah Cassio is learning a life lesson early and the hard way after tips lead the Titus County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department to his residence. Titus...
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Thirty-five-year-old John David Diggs of Paris, was arrested for Evading Arrest/Detention. He’s being held in the Titus County jail. Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Wayne Hale was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household member with a weapon. His bond was set at $200,000 and he remains behind bars.
KTEN.com
Body found at fire scene near Savoy
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
KXII.com
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
Trading Post for August 12, 2022
easttexasradio.com
Drag Boat Grand Prix In Paris
The Southern Drag Boat Association Power Boat Grand Prix will be held this weekend in Paris. Events get underway Saturday and Sunday at 3800 Lake Crook Road on Lake Crook.
KXII.com
Durant businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Construction in Durant, OK on University Blvd. has been ongoing since November, leaving. businesses on the road struggling to keep its clientele. “We would like to know when they would be done so we can tell our clients,” said Nikki Goodlow, owner of Gifted Hands. Nine...
eparisextra.com
Neal Allen Dismukes || Obituary
A graveside service has been set for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Walnut Springs, Texas with Gary Westmoreland officiating. Neal Allen Dismukes, 80 of Paris, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. A graveside service has been set for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at...
