Valley Forge, PA

sanatogapost.com

Grand View ‘Donate Life’ Efforts Earn Designation

SELLERSVILLE PA – Grand View Health has received statewide recognition for its efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation, it announced Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022). Grand View Hospital earned a platinum designation from the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania for its participation in the association’s 2022 Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge.
SELLERSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Offers Free Career Training in September

NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Tax Bureau Upset Sale Includes 129 Local Parcels

NORRISTOWN PA – A list of hundreds of tax-delinquent properties across Montgomery County, updated as recently as Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) and including parcels within 18 western county municipalities, are scheduled to be virtually sold at public auction during September as part of the Tax Claim Bureau‘s annual upset sale.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Three Local Student-Athletes Win Division 2 Awards

BLOOMSBURG PA – Three area residents – from Pottstown, Harleysville, and Collegeville, respectively, are among more than 157 student-athletes attending Commonwealth University at Bloomsburg who have received academic achievement awards from the Division 2 Athletic Directors Association, the university said Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022). Local winners are:. Patrick...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

New Bitcoin ATM Installed at Royersford Location

ROYERSFORD PA – The most recent of nearly two dozen automatic teller machines, owned by a partnership of regional companies that enable consumers to buy and sell bitcoin at retail locations across southeastern Pennsylvania, was deployed Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022) in Royersford at SNK Fuels, 55 N. Lewis Rd.
ROYERSFORD, PA
sanatogapost.com

More Cell Antennas Expected at Sanatoga Tower

SANATOGA PA – Expect new cellular telephone antennas to be added in coming months to those already attached to the exterior of the 172-foot water tank that stands behind Landis Market and smaller retailers at the Sanatoga Village shopping center, 2190 E. High St. A New Jersey-based company called...
SANATOGA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Marshals Arrest Alleged Pottstown Shooting Fugitive

NORRISTOWN PA – A 21-year-old Pottstown man, who had been sought for months on first-degree murder and related charges stemming from a May 2022 incident in the borough, was captured Wednesday (Aug. 10) by U.S. Marshals in a rural California hotel. Tyshaun Harvey, accused in the May 29 (Sunday)...
POTTSTOWN, PA

