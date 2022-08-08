Read full article on original website
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Shares of EKSO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.94.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”
CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
Litchfield Hills Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)
Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 5th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com
Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Comparing CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)
CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability. Institutional...
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.26
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.29.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE:CIA opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.17.
BRC (BRCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $11.42. About Marin Software. (Get Rating) Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software...
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 842 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Corp Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $4,343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $14,678,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
