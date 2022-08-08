ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
wtoc.com

Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

TSPLOST to target Chatham Co. railroad issues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Railroads holding up traffic in Chatham County may soon be gone. The Chatham County Commission says a local tax on your ballot would help fund the removal of the railroads. Chairman Chester Ellis says voting for TSPLOST in November could help get rid of railroads...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah River#Missing Person#The Dive Team
WJCL

Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah city council looks at hiring a federal prosecutor to focus solely on the city’s gun crimes, one family is still fighting for justice. This comes four years after their son was shot and killed on Savannah State’s campus in 2018. Kaleel...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units.  “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

No shootings last month in Savannah’s City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah had a month of no shootings in City Market. It follows back-to-back shootings two weekends in a row. A double and triple shooting just two weekends a part last month in City Market had people and businesses fearing for their safety. Jeff Brochu, owner of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Dezreon Royal, 14, was last seen on Aug. 5 in the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Royal is 5’8”, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, light jeans, white Air Force Ones and a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Oskar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When a dog is a mixed breed, it just means they take the best of different kinds of dogs. Like Oskar, a 2-year old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

No injuries reported in downtown Beaufort shooting

Several shots were fired near a downtown restaurant in Beaufort on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. A social media post from the Beaufort Police Department stated that the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Port Republic and Carteret streets.
BEAUFORT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy