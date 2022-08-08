Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
wtoc.com
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
WTGS
Construction workers damage gas line near corner of Eisenhower and Sallie Mood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Construction workers damaged a large gas line while working near the corner of Eisenhower Drive and Sallie Mood Drive Friday afternoon, according to Savannah Fire Department. The Savannah Fire Department advises people to avoid the area until gas company crews are able to take care...
wtoc.com
TSPLOST to target Chatham Co. railroad issues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Railroads holding up traffic in Chatham County may soon be gone. The Chatham County Commission says a local tax on your ballot would help fund the removal of the railroads. Chairman Chester Ellis says voting for TSPLOST in November could help get rid of railroads...
wtoc.com
Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
wtoc.com
Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
wtoc.com
Chatham County begins severance negotiations with suspended county manager
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis said Friday that the county has begun severance negotiations with the suspended county manager. County Manager Lee Smith was suspended with pay in July. After an executive session with commissioners and staff that was closed to the public, Chairman Chester...
wtoc.com
New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
WJCL
Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
wtoc.com
Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah city council looks at hiring a federal prosecutor to focus solely on the city’s gun crimes, one family is still fighting for justice. This comes four years after their son was shot and killed on Savannah State’s campus in 2018. Kaleel...
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
wtoc.com
No shootings last month in Savannah’s City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah had a month of no shootings in City Market. It follows back-to-back shootings two weekends in a row. A double and triple shooting just two weekends a part last month in City Market had people and businesses fearing for their safety. Jeff Brochu, owner of...
Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
SPD searching for missing 14-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Dezreon Royal, 14, was last seen on Aug. 5 in the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Royal is 5’8”, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, light jeans, white Air Force Ones and a […]
wtoc.com
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
Man faces nearly 8 years in prison for trying to smuggle guns through Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Iraqi man living in the Peach State is headed to prison for trying to smuggle guns through the port of Savannah. Prosecutors said 43-year-old Nihad Al Jabari tried to ship six rifles and three handguns in August 2020. Authorities found the guns hidden in a shipping container for spare auto parts. […]
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Oskar
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When a dog is a mixed breed, it just means they take the best of different kinds of dogs. Like Oskar, a 2-year old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.
yourislandnews.com
No injuries reported in downtown Beaufort shooting
Several shots were fired near a downtown restaurant in Beaufort on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. A social media post from the Beaufort Police Department stated that the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Port Republic and Carteret streets.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah posts survey to gain community input on police chief search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has posted a survey to get the community’s input on the police chief search. The city said the survey will help them get input on things like what traits, expertise and experiences matter most to residents in the next police chief.
