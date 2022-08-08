Read full article on original website
Elections ‘22: Prop 26 and Prop 27 Are Dueling to Make Sports Gambling Legal
Joseph Thomas, an avid sports fan in the San Fernando Valley, is stretching his texting fingers, anticipating the legalization of online sports gambling in the Golden State. The retail sales manager enjoys playing fantasy football and wouldn’t mind wagering up to $100 a month on his favorite NFL team or players via the online gambling company FanDuel.
Department of Aging Tells Elderly Californians, “There Is Help for You”
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media and BVN Staff. The San Bernardino Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging recently with Susan DeMarios, Director of the California Department of Aging (CDA) and Sharon Nevins, Director of Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.
Mapping Black California Unveils Statewide Database of Black-led organizations
The Black Voice News (BVN)’s Mapping Black California (MBC) is relaunching its website with a groundbreaking new data tool, Mapping Black California: Black-Led Organization (BLO) Directory. The first and only comprehensive statewide interactive map of Black-led organizations in California, the directory is MBC’s newest and most robust flagship project....
What You Need to Know About California’s New 988 Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Line
On July 16, California debuted the new suicide and crisis hotline number: 988. The short, three-digit federal number is now active across the nation and is an alternative to calling 911 for people experiencing mental health crises. Recently, 988 has drawn criticism across social media because of the possibility dialing...
Medical Study Finds Pandemic Has Lowered Life Expectancy among Black Californians
If you follow social media or if you’re out and count the number of masks being worn, you might conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. People are posting pictures of their summer vacations and family gatherings. Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks shows entertained thousands of uncovered faces across the nation.
Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds named JSK Senior Journalism Fellow for 2022-23
This week the John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships named Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds, founder of Voice Media Ventures, publisher of Black Voice News in Riverside, CA, and a leader in community news media, as a 2022-23 JSK Senior Journalism Fellow. Brown-Hinds will spend her senior fellowship at Stanford exploring ways to...
Omicron Variants BA.4 and BA.5 Drive Rising Rates of COVID-19 Infection
Over the last two and a half years, Americans have experienced a surge of several coronavirus variants including Alpha, Delta Omicron BA.2, Omicron BA.4 and now Omicron BA.5, considered to be one of the most contagious variants so far. BA.5 now accounts for a majority of COVID-19 cases at 65%,...
RCC Student Journalists Launch In-depth Podcast Report on Fentanyl in the IE
The IE Voice and Black Voice News is proud to feature this report in support of emerging journalists in our community. Riverside City College’s student-run newspaper, Viewpoints, released a three-episode podcast on On July 1st titled Fentanyl Empire: The Inland Empire’s Latest Drug Crisis. The investigative report, created...
ABOUT
The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.https://theievoice.com
