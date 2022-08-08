ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widespread storms, heaviest rain expected in northern New Mexico

By Zoe Mintz
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will see better coverage of shower and thunderstorm action compared to what the state saw this past weekend. A backdoor cold front has allowed extra moisture to surge across the northern part of the state to start this work week. This front is going to be slowly moving across the plains this afternoon, forecast to continue moving south through tomorrow.

Storms are expected to be slow moving, possibly dropping up to 2 inches of rain in the northern mountains. This has led to major concerns regarding burn scar flooding especially over the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon scar. Even non-burn scar areas across the northeastern quadrant of New Mexico have the potential for flash flooding with heavy rainfall over already saturated soils.

Ample moisture is expected to stick around through Tuesday, with more widespread showers and storms expected. However, the location of the heaviest rainfall will push west as the Four Corners high continues to build tomorrow.

Drier air is forecast to infiltrate the state by the mid to later parts of the work week and possibly even into the weekend ahead. Don’t forget to grab an umbrella for any outdoor plans you may have on this Monday or Tuesday.

