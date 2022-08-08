Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Kyrie Irving reportedly ‘hates’ Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash
It seems that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant share a similar dislike of Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai sent out a tweet after the report from The Athletic's Shams Charania came out about Kevin Durant.
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Kings sign another Stephen Curry, LeBron James ex-teammate
After signing Kent Bazemore on a one-year deal on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings added another former teammate of Stephen Curry and LeBron James in Quinn Cook. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, the Kings and Cook have agreed to a one-year contract as well. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cook is expected to compete for Sacramento’s third point guard spot after spending the past 2021-22 season with the team’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
Should Dean Wade start at small forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Should Dean Wade be in consideration to start with the Cleveland Cavaliers?. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty loaded roster this season. While the team isn’t exactly rocking with the best crop of small forwards in the world, they do have enough at the position that the team could rely on going into the season.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Bobby Marks Says Current Nets Roster Is The Best Kevin Durant Has Had In Brooklyn Era
This week, Kevin Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to work out a plan for the future. Despite hesitation from teams around the league, Durant is still holding firm on his trade request and it seems like only a matter of time before he's wearing a different jersey. In...
Yardbarker
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a season in which they tied their franchise record for wins in a season with 56 wins, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their sights set on proving that they are a true championship contender during the 2022-23 season. Superstar Ja...
Nets Reportedly Ask for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Kevin Durant Trade
According to a report from Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe and Brain Robb of Masslive, the Brooklyn Nets made a “jaw-dropping” trade proposal to the Boston Celtics. The report claims that the Brooklyn Nets requested both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in a deal that would send All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Boston Celtics. This story breaks weeks after the Boston Celtics reportedly offered Jaylen Brown and other players and picks to the Nets for Kevin Durant. The Celtics shot the deal down immediately according to the Boston Globe report.
Collin Sexton not close to deal with Cavaliers
The continued standoff between the Cavaliers and free agent Collin Sexton hasn’t been contentious, but it doesn’t appear the two sides are close to an agreement, sources tell Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Sexton’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, continues to insist that his client deserves the salary...
