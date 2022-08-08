Read full article on original website
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.
AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com
Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Ben Pivar Sells 398 Shares
Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Shares of EKSO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.94.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70
GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Financial Analysis
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com
NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
Head to Head Contrast: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)
Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk. Institutional and Insider...
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cowen
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.
