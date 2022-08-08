Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO