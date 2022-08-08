Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
tickerreport.com
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com
Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.
tickerreport.com
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”
CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
tickerreport.com
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com
BL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com
NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
tickerreport.com
Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $141.15
A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
tickerreport.com
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE:CIA opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.17.
tickerreport.com
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
tickerreport.com
M&T Bank Corp Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $4,343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $14,678,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.34.
tickerreport.com
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Stephens
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.63.
tickerreport.com
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cochlear Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)
Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cochlear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cochlear’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
tickerreport.com
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.
tickerreport.com
Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
tickerreport.com
DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)
The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a report released on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
tickerreport.com
AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
tickerreport.com
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.78.
Comments / 0