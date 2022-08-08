BL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO