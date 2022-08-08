Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
tickerreport.com
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
tickerreport.com
Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
tickerreport.com
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Shares of EKSO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.94.
tickerreport.com
AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
tickerreport.com
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
tickerreport.com
Comparing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk. Analyst Ratings. This...
tickerreport.com
Head to Head Contrast: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)
Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk. Institutional and Insider...
tickerreport.com
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.
tickerreport.com
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.00
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.
tickerreport.com
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”
CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
tickerreport.com
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $65.00
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.83.
tickerreport.com
Comparing CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)
CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability. Institutional...
tickerreport.com
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com
Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.
tickerreport.com
Sovos Brands (SOVO) and The Competition Critical Survey
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sovos Brands to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.
tickerreport.com
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Financial Analysis
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
tickerreport.com
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
tickerreport.com
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com
NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
