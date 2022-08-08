Read full article on original website
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”
CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com
Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.
Barclays Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $20.00
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70
GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE:CIA opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.17.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15
EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.06.
IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Sells £463,963.72 in Stock
IGG opened at GBX 822 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 761.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.45). The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 893.48.
Litchfield Hills Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)
Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 5th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.
