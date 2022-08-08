Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after buying an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO