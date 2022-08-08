Read full article on original website
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com
NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
CX Institutional Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after buying an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.78.
California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 24,644 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in APi Group by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in APi Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,501,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,528,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,935 shares during the period.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 190 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.26
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.29.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15
EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake Above 20%
Last week, when energy companies tumbled on renewed recession fears, we predicted that Warren Buffett would take advantage of this latest price drop to load up on even more Oxy shares. We were right: Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum further, pushing it above 20 percent, Reuters...
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cochlear Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)
Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cochlear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cochlear’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70
GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.15 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
