ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Oppressive heat still impacting Southern New England

By Shiina LoSciuto
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNOzs_0h9MaY1y00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England is in the midst of its second heat wave of the summer.

The state recorded a high of 95 degrees Monday afternoon, with feel-like temperatures topping 100 degrees in some communities.

The entire region has been in a Heat Advisory since late last week, though it’s expected to expire Tuesday at 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKb3m_0h9MaY1y00

The combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity can be dangerous for older adults, those with chronic medical conditions, infants and children, people who work outside and athletes.

That’s why communities across the state have opened cooling centers for residents who need to escape the heat.

Full list of cooling centers around Rhode Island »

Some of the designated cooling centers may be closed Monday for the holiday , so it’s important to call ahead to make sure the buildings are open.

The American Red Cross is reminding everyone to take the proper precautions when temperatures soar:

  • Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.
  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
  • Eat small meals and eat more often.
  • Avoid extreme temperature changes.
  • Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
  • Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
  • Postpone outdoor games and activities.
  • Use the buddy system when working in excessive heat.
  • Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.
  • Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.
  • Check on your animals frequently to ensure they are not suffering from the heat.

It’s important to recognize the symptoms of heat-related illnesses , which happen when a person’s body is unable to cool itself off properly.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Weather Updates Where You Are: Get the Pinpoint Weather 12 App for your customized forecast »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod

The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
TRURO, MA
nrinow.news

Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria

BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Thousands Without Power in Mass. Following Severe Storms

A breezy, hot, and humid evening ahead with a few showers and storms developing, some of which may be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. Over 15,000 customers, mostly in eastern Massachusetts, were without power as of 8:30 p.m. after a series of severe thunderstorms passed through Greater Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Severe Weather#Second Heat#Heat Wave#Caffeine#Southern New England#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
Eyewitness News

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
WPRI 12 News

Sales Tax Holiday held this weekend in Mass

Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts is holding its Sale Tax Holiday Weekend on Aug. 13 and 14, meaning people could save some money on some big purchase items. The weekend-long holiday lets buyers skip the usual 6.25% sales tax on retail items for personal use that cost up to $2,500. This includes items like clothing, footwear […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy