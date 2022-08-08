Oppressive heat still impacting Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England is in the midst of its second heat wave of the summer.

The state recorded a high of 95 degrees Monday afternoon, with feel-like temperatures topping 100 degrees in some communities.

The entire region has been in a Heat Advisory since late last week, though it’s expected to expire Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity can be dangerous for older adults, those with chronic medical conditions, infants and children, people who work outside and athletes.

That’s why communities across the state have opened cooling centers for residents who need to escape the heat.

Some of the designated cooling centers may be closed Monday for the holiday , so it’s important to call ahead to make sure the buildings are open.

The American Red Cross is reminding everyone to take the proper precautions when temperatures soar:

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Eat small meals and eat more often.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use the buddy system when working in excessive heat.

Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on your animals frequently to ensure they are not suffering from the heat.

It’s important to recognize the symptoms of heat-related illnesses , which happen when a person’s body is unable to cool itself off properly.

