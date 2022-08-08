Read full article on original website
A-List No. 5: Tide commitment Jahlil Hurley doing his talking on the field
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Florence cornerback Jahlil Hurley has been the target of college football recruiters for quite a while. One reason for that is that he’s rarely been the target of opposing quarterbacks.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star LB Qua Russaw announces final six
Qua Russaw announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. Russaw attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a five-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He included Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his latest top schools’ list. The Crimson...
A-List No. 6: Clemson commit Briarwood’s Christopher Vizzina handled recruiting with aplomb
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. College football recruiting is a jungle. The process includes constant phone calls, email and texting, mailed surveys and questionnaires,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miles McVay, 4-star OL out of East St. Louis, announces SEC commitment
Miles McVay is one of the top offensive line prospects in the class of 2023. The East St. Louis (Ill.) product is considered by 247Sports as the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country, as well as the No. 186 player nationally regardless of position. McVay entered Thursday with a...
AthlonSports.com
Nick Saban Announces Alabama Wide Receiver Will Miss 6 To 8 Weeks
The Alabama offense will not be at full strength until midway through the 2022 season. Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that one of his rising star receivers has suffered an injury. Per Saban, JoJo Earle - a former heralded recruit - will miss the next six to eight weeks. Earle...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban teaches Alabama freshmen the school fight song
Nick Saban doesn’t seem like the singing type, but he makes an exception for the Alabama fight song, which he’s heard probably thousands of times since taking over in Tuscaloosa in 2007. Now, it’s time for the Alabama freshman class to learn the song, which they did this...
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
Alabama-Texas most in-demand StubHub ticket for upcoming season; Here’s top 10 teams, games
If you want to see the Nick Saban and Alabama Crimson Tide battle Steve Sarkisian and Texas on Sept. 10, you got company. StubHub, the ticket exchange and resale company, released some intriguing numbers into the upcoming college football season. The Alabama Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Texas Longhorns on...
Bama Rush: Where University of Alabama sororities stand on LGBTQ inclusion
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
On View: 6 Alabama art exhibits to see before the end of August
From interpretations of what it means to be a Southern artist, to a series of photographs that examine queer identity, here are six art exhibits to see this month at museums, art centers, and galleries around the state. The Alabama Triennia|, Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. What does it...
Adolphus Jackson is first Black president of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
mytrpaper.com
Team with local ties finishes second in nation
Editor’s note: The Winfield Eight and Under Dixie Youth baseball team recently played for a World Series Championship, losing a close game to North Carolina and finishing second in the nation. Although the team played in the Winfield Park and Recreation League, several of the coaches and parents have strong ties to Fayette County.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Alabama Democrats: Joe Reed backing Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for party chair
The Alabama Democratic Party will elect a new chair on Saturday and the longtime leader of the party’s minority caucus supports Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for the position. Joe Reed, leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, the party’s leading Black organization, said today Kelley was the choice of a...
Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium
We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
Hoo’s Q barbecue restaurant closes Tuscaloosa location
A Tuscaloosa barbecue joint permanently closed this week, but you can find the same product just across town. Hoo’s Q announced via Facebook the 15th Street location at the edge of Forest Lake has closed after nine years in business. But the Hoo’s Q & Brew at Northridge Center...
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
