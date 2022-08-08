ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-Star LB Qua Russaw announces final six

Qua Russaw announced his final six schools Friday via Twitter. Russaw attends Carver Montgomery High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a five-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He included Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in his latest top schools’ list. The Crimson...
AthlonSports.com

Nick Saban Announces Alabama Wide Receiver Will Miss 6 To 8 Weeks

The Alabama offense will not be at full strength until midway through the 2022 season. Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that one of his rising star receivers has suffered an injury. Per Saban, JoJo Earle - a former heralded recruit - will miss the next six to eight weeks. Earle...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban teaches Alabama freshmen the school fight song

Nick Saban doesn’t seem like the singing type, but he makes an exception for the Alabama fight song, which he’s heard probably thousands of times since taking over in Tuscaloosa in 2007. Now, it’s time for the Alabama freshman class to learn the song, which they did this...
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
mytrpaper.com

Team with local ties finishes second in nation

Editor’s note: The Winfield Eight and Under Dixie Youth baseball team recently played for a World Series Championship, losing a close game to North Carolina and finishing second in the nation. Although the team played in the Winfield Park and Recreation League, several of the coaches and parents have strong ties to Fayette County.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
95.3 The Bear

Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium

We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
wvtm13.com

Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
AL.com

Hoo’s Q barbecue restaurant closes Tuscaloosa location

A Tuscaloosa barbecue joint permanently closed this week, but you can find the same product just across town. Hoo’s Q announced via Facebook the 15th Street location at the edge of Forest Lake has closed after nine years in business. But the Hoo’s Q & Brew at Northridge Center...
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
