AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Ben Pivar Sells 398 Shares
Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17.
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Shares of EKSO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.94.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Head to Head Contrast: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)
Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk. Institutional and Insider...
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15
EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.00
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70
GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com
NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Financial Analysis
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Institutional Inflows...
Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $11.42. About Marin Software. (Get Rating) Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software...
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy AdvanSix Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from AdvanSix ASIX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14.5 per share. On Monday, AdvanSix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
