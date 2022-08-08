Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

