EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70
GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”
CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Ben Pivar Sells 398 Shares
Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17.
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Centamin plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CELTF)
Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Centamin’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com
Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15.
How to invest in dividend stocks, a low-risk source of investment income
Dividend stocks are shares of established companies that offer a predictable stream of income in the form of dividend payments. There are three common metrics to evaluate dividend stocks: Dividend yield, dividend payout ratio, and dividend payout growth. Investors look to dividend-paying stocks to generate steady income, or to build...
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Shares of EKSO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.94.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE:CIA opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Citizens has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.17.
