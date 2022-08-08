ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin, NY

Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OE41j_0h9MZr4G00

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police.

Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control of his vehicle on the eastbound I-86 Exit 59A ramp on the New York-Pennsylvania border, almost hitting police and hitting another parked truck. According to the criminal complaint from Athens Township Police, law enforcement from Chemung County alerted Sayre police units of the chase around 3:50 a.m.

Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled

An Athens Township police officer had stop sticks in his vehicle and responded to the Dandy off the highway. The affidavit said Russell’s car then came eastbound on the I-86, directly at the police vehicle, but Russell lost control as he tried to make the turn. The affidavit said the officer was able to “narrowly avoid” getting hit.

Russell’s vehicle then went over an embankment, through a fence, and hit a parked car hauling truck parked at the Dandy. The criminal complaint said Russell then fled on foot, yelling that he had a gun, but the Athens Officer was able to cut him off.

After a brief struggle, police said Russell was arrested and admitted to using alcohol and methamphetamine.

Man indicted for stabbing, attempted murder in Elmira

The vehicle Russell was driving was a 2017 GMC Canyon Denali worth almost $35,000 the affidavit said. It was reported stolen from a dealership in Big Flats. Russell, who reportedly did not have a driver’s license, was arrested the night before for allegedly stealing another vehicle, and New York State Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said the GMC was Russell’s third vehicle theft within a day.

Russell was charged with a total of 10 felony, misdemeanor and summary offenses:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Recklessly Endangering Another Person
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Disregarding Traffic Lane
  • Accident Involving Damage to Unattended Vehicle
  • Driving an Unregistered Vehicle
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failing to Drive at a Safe Speed
  • Duties at a Stop Sign
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Drugs Seized, Binghamton Men Arrested After Searches in City of Binghamton

Two Binghamton men were arrested and approximately 75 grams of Fentanyl was seized after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed two search warrants in the City of Binghamton. The search warrants were both executed on August 11th. The first warrant was executed on Apartment 2 at 65...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged With Felonies After Tioga County Traffic Stop

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two people after separate traffic stops. Christopher S. Davis of Binghamton was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 96 in the Town of Owego in the early morning hours of July 31st. He was charged with Criminal Possession of...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Addison man arrested for ATV theft

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — An Addison man has been arrested for stealing an ATV from a residence in the town of Woodhull, according to New York State Police. Tyler Mack, 27, was arrested on August 10, 2022, for an incident initially reported on May 24, 2022. According to State Police, Mack took the ATV and […]
WOODHULL, NY
CNY News

Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Erin, NY
City
Sayre, PA
State
New York State
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Chemung County, NY
Sayre, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Big Flats, NY
City
Elmira, NY
Erin, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County

FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Police Investigate Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident

A report of shots fired in the City of Ithaca Friday afternoon is under investigation. Police say witnesses told them a black SUV with tinted windows was chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar with the driver of the SUV firing multiple rounds at the sportscar. This happened at around 1:30 at the intersection of West Clinton and South Corn streets. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#New York State Police#Corning#Dandy
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 25, 2022 through July 31, 2022 there were 77 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. On Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately...
OWEGO, NY
WTAJ

Funerals to begin for victims of Pa. blaze that killed 10

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members of an extended family had gathered […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WETM 18 News

Burglary in Enfield leaves 1 in custody, 1 still at large

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody and another is still on the loose after a burglary in Enfield Wednesday afternoon surprised one homeowner. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield at 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported burglary […]
NEWFIELD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 36

Brett Heffner court hearing rescheduled in Corning murder case

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Family members of the victim and attorneys on both sides came to Corning City Court Thursday morning, but the hearing for Brett Heffner was postponed once again. Heffner’s hearing was scheduled for 10:30 A.M., but an emergency medical issue prevented him from leaving the Steuben County...
CORNING, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Two people charged after allegedly helping person escape from custody

Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said a Williamsport man provided heroin, a ride, and clothes to a person who escaped from a pre-release center in June. Related reading: Wanted fugitive discovered hiding underneath bed with two knives Detective Arnold Duck said Mark Donnell Tanner, 46, of Williamsport assisted Todd Hill when he escaped from Lycoming County Pre-Release near the 500 block of County Farm...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Tioga Pa. man arrested as fugitive from justice

(WETM) — A man incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail and wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested as a fugitive from justice, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Klarc House, 30, of Tioga Pa., was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office as a Fugitive from Justice on August 9, 2022. The arrest report said that […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Dropped bottle of urine proves costly for 40-year-old man

Williamsport, Pa. —A probation officer called a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Police after a defendant dropped what turned out to be a bottle of clean urine during a test. Officer Gino Cashera was alerted to the situation and responded to an address near the 800 block of Diamond Street in Williamsport. Mitchell Duane Bradley allegedly lost control of the bottle as he attempted to use it for a test with an officer from the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation on July 20. Bradley was charged with third-degree misdemeanor furnishing drug free urine. No bail was listed for Bradley, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing. A court summary shows Bradly pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2019. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy