Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police.

Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control of his vehicle on the eastbound I-86 Exit 59A ramp on the New York-Pennsylvania border, almost hitting police and hitting another parked truck. According to the criminal complaint from Athens Township Police, law enforcement from Chemung County alerted Sayre police units of the chase around 3:50 a.m.

An Athens Township police officer had stop sticks in his vehicle and responded to the Dandy off the highway. The affidavit said Russell’s car then came eastbound on the I-86, directly at the police vehicle, but Russell lost control as he tried to make the turn. The affidavit said the officer was able to “narrowly avoid” getting hit.

Russell’s vehicle then went over an embankment, through a fence, and hit a parked car hauling truck parked at the Dandy. The criminal complaint said Russell then fled on foot, yelling that he had a gun, but the Athens Officer was able to cut him off.

After a brief struggle, police said Russell was arrested and admitted to using alcohol and methamphetamine.

The vehicle Russell was driving was a 2017 GMC Canyon Denali worth almost $35,000 the affidavit said. It was reported stolen from a dealership in Big Flats. Russell, who reportedly did not have a driver’s license, was arrested the night before for allegedly stealing another vehicle, and New York State Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said the GMC was Russell’s third vehicle theft within a day.

Russell was charged with a total of 10 felony, misdemeanor and summary offenses:

Aggravated Assault

Receiving Stolen Property

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Resisting Arrest

Disregarding Traffic Lane

Accident Involving Damage to Unattended Vehicle

Driving an Unregistered Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Failing to Drive at a Safe Speed

Duties at a Stop Sign

