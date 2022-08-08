ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Heavy rain may be back in St. Louis next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a hot and dry forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty close to 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in the St. Louis area with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A dry cold front will slip into the area during the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

Madison, Illinois warehouse still smoldering after …. $1.2B redevelopment could come to STL riverfront …. St. Charles County park officials urge caution at …. City of St. Peters threatens to take resident to …. Firefighters spend eight hours putting out Madison, …. Back-to-school spending expected to reach all-time …. SSM...
MADISON, IL
FOX2now.com

St. Charles estimates damage caused by record flash flood

St. Charles officials are getting damage estimates in the area caused by the July 26-28 flash flooding. St. Charles estimates damage caused by record flash …. Watch an oath of enlistment at Fort Leonard Wood …. Local stores hosting Shop Out Hunger Food Drive. Annie Malone Family Fest takes place...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX2now.com

Nice and warm Saturday, heavy rain early next week

ST. LOUIS – Another nice day Saturday, but a bit warmer with highs climbing into the upper 80s with overnight temperatures around 70. Sunday will be a bit hotter and more humid with highs around 90 ahead of a cold front. A dry cold front does move into the region Sunday afternoon which could bring back slightly cooler air mainly north of I-70.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Big Bend over I-44 scheduled to re-open Monday

ST. LOUIS – There’s good news for drivers who use Big Bend in Kirkwood and Crestwood. A live look was shot Saturday morning from the MoDOT cam of the Big Bend Bridge over I-44. It is scheduled to re-open to traffic on Monday, August 15. Crews will open...
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Fog in some areas Thursday, high temps in 80s

ST. LOUIS – Thursday starts off cool with areas of fog. It will be mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. The weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasant through the weekend. Expect high temperatures in the 80s. There is a chance of rain by Monday and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

DroneFOX: Des Peres Park

A beautiful day to visit Des Peres Park, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Blair’s Social Second: Will you make any changes …. Grub and Groove at Francis Park takes place Saturday. Humane Society of Missouri slashes adoption fees …. Overturned dump truck and crash cause backup on I-70...
DES PERES, MO
FOX2now.com

Madison, Illinois warehouse still smoldering after fire

Madison, Illinois warehouse still smoldering after …. Madison, Illinois warehouse still smoldering after …. $1.2B redevelopment could come to STL riverfront …. St. Charles County park officials urge caution at …. City of St. Peters threatens to take resident to …. Firefighters spend eight hours putting out Madison, …. Back-to-school...
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Illinois department of health donates covid tests

The "Illinois department of health" is giving one million covid tests to downstate Illinois schools. Tunnel to Towers held first golf tournment in Waterloo, …. Illinois schools getting ready for the upcoming school …. Two shot and killed in south St. Louis. The ‘T’ STL shows how to respond to...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
FESTUS, MO

