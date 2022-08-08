Read full article on original website
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”
CAPL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com
NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.26
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.29.
Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Ben Pivar Sells 398 Shares
Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Why Amgen is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (AMGN)
Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $18.38B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.12% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Amgen Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $65.00
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.83.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70
GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15
EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $141.15
A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cochlear Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)
Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cochlear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cochlear’s FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
M&T Bank Corp Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
CX Institutional Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,435,000 after buying an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
EZFill (EZFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. EZFill Stock Performance. EZFL opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity...
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.78.
