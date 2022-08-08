Read full article on original website
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Comparing Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)
Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Institutional and Insider Ownership.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15
EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com
NYSE INTT opened at $10.10 on Monday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21.
AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings
The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Institutional Inflows...
EZFill (EZFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. EZFill Stock Performance. EZFL opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity...
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRC (BRCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Head to Head Contrast: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)
Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk. Institutional and Insider...
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 358,742 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 468 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Corp Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 190 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
