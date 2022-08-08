A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO