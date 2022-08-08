ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon.

Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering the City of Meriden while they operate the structure fire.

No additional details have been released at this time. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

