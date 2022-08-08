Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Authorities ask for help finding missing California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was...
Newsom Says It Takes ‘Absurd’ Amount Of Time For New Water Projects
Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on state agencies to reduce the time it takes to move forward new water storage projects in the state. It is part of a 19-page plan put out this morning to combat drought. It includes fast-tracking planned projects like the long-talked about $3.9-billion Sites Reservoir in Colusa County, and doubling the amount of recycled water capabilities in the state. At a press conference this morning, Newsom stated, “The time to get these dam projects (like Sites Reservoir) is ridiculous, absurd and reasonably comedic. In so many ways the world that we invented, from an environmental perspective, is now getting in the way of moving these projects forward that can address the acuities of Mother Nature…permits that take years and years and years.”
Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water
WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — An auto trim maker violated the law after releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit, Michigan environmental officials say. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division issued citations Tuesday to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom for discharging a plating solution containing hexavalent chromium into a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29.
