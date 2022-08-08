Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on state agencies to reduce the time it takes to move forward new water storage projects in the state. It is part of a 19-page plan put out this morning to combat drought. It includes fast-tracking planned projects like the long-talked about $3.9-billion Sites Reservoir in Colusa County, and doubling the amount of recycled water capabilities in the state. At a press conference this morning, Newsom stated, “The time to get these dam projects (like Sites Reservoir) is ridiculous, absurd and reasonably comedic. In so many ways the world that we invented, from an environmental perspective, is now getting in the way of moving these projects forward that can address the acuities of Mother Nature…permits that take years and years and years.”

