Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A drier weekend looks to be in store for us here in Southwest Louisiana. An upper-level high pressure system moves closer to the area as the weekend goes on, helping lower rain chances to 30% Saturday into Sunday. Both days may still see a couple isolated showers try to move into the area south of I-10, but overall activity will be more isolated and closer to what we normally expect in the summer. As a result, this weekend will be good for outdoor plans, including a boat ride or picnic. The lower rain coverage does mean that temperatures will rise into the low 90′s, and heat indices will approach the upper 90′s as well.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO