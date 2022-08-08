ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier Weather in Store This Weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A drier weekend looks to be in store for us here in Southwest Louisiana. An upper-level high pressure system moves closer to the area as the weekend goes on, helping lower rain chances to 30% Saturday into Sunday. Both days may still see a couple isolated showers try to move into the area south of I-10, but overall activity will be more isolated and closer to what we normally expect in the summer. As a result, this weekend will be good for outdoor plans, including a boat ride or picnic. The lower rain coverage does mean that temperatures will rise into the low 90′s, and heat indices will approach the upper 90′s as well.
Bird flu sparks deli turkey shortage amid existing supply chain issues

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Supply chain issues and bird flu are making it harder for consumers to find turkey at grocery stores. “I would say over the past two or three weeks here they’ve had a sign up saying there’s a shortage,” Lisa Andersen said of her recent shopping trips. “We’ve had some off-brands they don’t normally carry. Sometimes they are completely out.”
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,771 new cases. · 398 new reinfections (Per the...
LSP and EBRSO become national leaders in new DNA technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime lab backlogs have been a problem for law enforcement across the state. But new technology shows promise to get things rolling much quicker. State police along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are the first in the country that have the authority from the FBI to use this new machine.
