FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier Weather in Store This Weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A drier weekend looks to be in store for us here in Southwest Louisiana. An upper-level high pressure system moves closer to the area as the weekend goes on, helping lower rain chances to 30% Saturday into Sunday. Both days may still see a couple isolated showers try to move into the area south of I-10, but overall activity will be more isolated and closer to what we normally expect in the summer. As a result, this weekend will be good for outdoor plans, including a boat ride or picnic. The lower rain coverage does mean that temperatures will rise into the low 90′s, and heat indices will approach the upper 90′s as well.
Bird flu sparks deli turkey shortage amid existing supply chain issues
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Supply chain issues and bird flu are making it harder for consumers to find turkey at grocery stores. “I would say over the past two or three weeks here they’ve had a sign up saying there’s a shortage,” Lisa Andersen said of her recent shopping trips. “We’ve had some off-brands they don’t normally carry. Sometimes they are completely out.”
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,771 new cases. · 398 new reinfections (Per the...
LSP and EBRSO become national leaders in new DNA technology
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime lab backlogs have been a problem for law enforcement across the state. But new technology shows promise to get things rolling much quicker. State police along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are the first in the country that have the authority from the FBI to use this new machine.
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Homelessness is a rising concern across the country. Some states are trying a new approach, basically making homelessness a crime. Tennessee just became the first state in the nation to brand pitching a tent on public land that’s not actually a campsite a felony. “We’re...
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony...
Lawyers plan to file lawsuit after toddler’s deadly overdose; will focus on DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of lawyers said plans are being made to file a lawsuit with a focus on the Department of Children and Family Services following a 2-year-old’s deadly overdose. The lawyers said DCFS failed 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson and his mother Whitney Ard. They point...
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills but there’s a catch
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People may soon be able to get a little bit of help in paying those out-of-control Entergy bills. The company is offering bill assistance to low-income customers. Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis...
