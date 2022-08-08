ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area

A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fires Shots At Suspects Inside Sherman Oaks Home, But No One Injured

A man fired at three suspects inside his Sherman Oaks home Saturday morning, authorities said. No one was injured and the suspects fled, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division. Police received the “hot prowler” call about 1:30 a.m. about suspects inside a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
COMPTON, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced in Wife’s Stabbing Death

A man convicted of fatally stabbing his wife — who was found partially in a closet of their North Hollywood apartment — was sentenced Friday to a potential life term in state prison. A jury found Nick Vedol Lopez, now 52, guilty of first-degree murder for the Feb....
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Exposes Himself to Jurupa Valley Girl on Her Way to School

A Jurupa Valley girl on her way to school Friday encountered a man who pretended to need her assistance but then flashed her, prompting authorities to seek the public’s assistance identifying the suspect. The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was walking in the 4000 block of Opal Street...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Sentencing Reset for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar

At the request of the defense, sentencing was postponed Friday for a convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the victim. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles, of the 2018 attack in...
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Death Investigation Underway in East Los Angeles Area

A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived, they located the victim,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say

A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Kern County Woman Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Lancaster Area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
KERN COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Reward Announced for Information on Street Race Shooting Victims

Sheriff’s homicide detectives will announce a $20,000 reward Friday at a news conference for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting deaths of Javier Carachure Menchaca and Juan Antonio Orozco. The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at 1...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Arcadia Officer Remains Hospitalized Following Shooting, Standoff

A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — possibly his mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital. The unidentified suspect, said to be in...
ARCADIA, CA
CBS News

New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police

The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
ARCADIA, CA

