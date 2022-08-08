Teddy Ray, a rising voice on the comedy scene, has died just two weeks after turning 32 years old. Fans of the funny man took to social media to mourn the comic, including “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, who commented on Ray’s final Instagram post, “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy.” Stand-up and Emmy winner Katt Williams called the comic “brilliant” while “Insecure” creator and television exec Issa Rae shared an image of a white heart emoji placed over a snap of Ray smiling to her Instagram Stories. Rae’s media company, Hoorae, also paid tribute to Ray, who previously worked with the...

