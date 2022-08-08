08.07.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The California Highway Patrol got a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way Southbound in the Northbound lanes of the I-805 freeway near Home Ave. A Few minutes later, the CHP received a call of a traffic collision on the Northbound I-805 just South of Market St. Officers learned that a grey 2019 Honda Civic was the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way when the female driver struck a family in a Dodge Caravan. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the minivan. The wrong-way driver continued and struck a woman driving a white Honda CRV. The female driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The female driving the wrong way was also transported to Sharp Memorial, her condition is unknown at this time. The CHP is investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO