Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
DEVELOPING: At least one dead in Big Rig Crash on I-10, Westbound traffic backed up for miles
At least one person is dead after a big-rig crash on the Westbound I-10 on the east end of the Valley near Chiriaco Summit. The crash happened around 5:20pm. Westbound traffic is backed up for miles tonight. One big rig went up in flames after reportedly being slammed in the back by another.
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in DUI Crash on Highway 111 [Indian Wells, CA]
Multi-Vehicle Accident on Club Drive Left At Least Four Injured. The multi-car accident happened around 1:45 p.m., near Club Drive on July 29th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Reports indicate that four vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash, although the events that led up to the...
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
spectrumnews1.com
Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Metrolink Train in Covina
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said. The pedestrian was...
Woman ‘suffering from a traumatic injury’ pronounced dead in Murrieta police station parking lot
The Murrieta Police Department is investigating after a woman was pronounced dead in the station’s parking lot Friday morning. At 10:35 a.m., police officers and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were alerted to a woman “suffering from a traumatic injury in a vehicle” parked in the lot in front of Murrieta City Hall, which is next […]
L.A. Weekly
S Maximilian Lesueuer Killed in Car Crash at Kansas Street [Redlands, CA]
50-Year-Old Victim Dead after Auto Collision on Redlands Boulevard. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m., along Kansas Street and Redlands Boulevard on July 26th. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Eventually, officers arrived and located one severely injured victim. Authorities later pronounced Lesueuer, of San Bernardino...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Exposes Himself to Jurupa Valley Girl on Her Way to School
A Jurupa Valley girl on her way to school Friday encountered a man who pretended to need her assistance but then flashed her, prompting authorities to seek the public’s assistance identifying the suspect. The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was walking in the 4000 block of Opal Street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Airplane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona today, triggering a fire from which the occupants of the aircraft escaped uninjured.
International Business Times
Small Plane Crashes Into Pick-Up Truck On California Highway, Bursts Into Flames
A small plane burst into flames after it crash landed on a pick-up truck on a California highway Tuesday. All the persons involved in the crash managed to escape unharmed. The incident took place along the eastbound lanes at Lincoln Avenue on 91 Freeway in Corona. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the site at around 12:30 p.m. ET after multiple reports about the crash.
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Found Dead in Costa Mesa
Authorities Thursday released the name of a man whose body was found by a transient searching for recyclables in Costa Mesa. The man was identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner of Dana Point, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado. Authorities were awaiting toxicology reports to help determine the cause of death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onscene.tv
Wrong Way Driver Crashes Into 2 Vehicles On I-805 Freeway | San Diego
08.07.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The California Highway Patrol got a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way Southbound in the Northbound lanes of the I-805 freeway near Home Ave. A Few minutes later, the CHP received a call of a traffic collision on the Northbound I-805 just South of Market St. Officers learned that a grey 2019 Honda Civic was the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way when the female driver struck a family in a Dodge Caravan. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the minivan. The wrong-way driver continued and struck a woman driving a white Honda CRV. The female driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The female driving the wrong way was also transported to Sharp Memorial, her condition is unknown at this time. The CHP is investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Moreno Valley on Friday. Juan Genaro Figueroa, a 42-year-old Moreno Valley resident, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 25000 block of Santiago Road, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release. The shooter or shooters fled before deputies arrived, and […]
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City
The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing woman last seen in Cathedral City on Wednesday. Marolyn Harvey, 68, was last seen in the area of Landau Boulevard at Vista Chino on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around noon. SILVER ALERT - Riverside and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: Landau Boulevard at Vista The post Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with reoccurring power outages
Power outages aoccurat the Santiago Sun Canyon mobile home park in Palm Springs. Last month, News Channel 3 reported on this story (Power outage in Palm Springs Mobile home Park) and now residents are saying that they have been without power for the last 20 hours. News Channel 3 has contacted the front office of The post Residents in Palm Springs mobile home park deal with reoccurring power outages appeared first on KESQ.
People
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'
A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation Thursday. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. David Holm.
Comments / 0