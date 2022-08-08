Read full article on original website
Woman Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Coachella Charged with Murder
A 37-year-old woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts. Cindy Gicela Parra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. Authorities have not yet identified the victim...
Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Murder in Coachella Shooting
A 37-year-old woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other counts. Cindy Gicela Parra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. She pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center.
Man Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Woman Who Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
A 36-year-old man was accused Thursday of selling fentanyl to a woman in Desert Hot Springs who died as a result in August 2021. Chad Michael Hill was in custody for several narcotics sales related offenses when he became the suspect of selling fentanyl to Noel Roscoe, 32, who died of acute fentanyl toxicity on Aug. 12, 2021, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Cathedral City man pleads not guilty to four home burglaries in Rancho Mirage
A 30-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to four felony counts of burglary, which authorities allege he has confessed to committing. In addition to the four counts, Juan Daniel Rodriguez also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation for previously serving jail time, according to court records. He was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center The post Cathedral City man pleads not guilty to four home burglaries in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs man facing murder charge after fentanyl overdose death
A Desert Hot Springs man is facing murder charges after being accused of supplying the fentanyl that killed a woman one year ago. The death happened on Aug. 12, 2021. Police were called to the 66000 block of Flora Avenue to respond to a 32-year-old female who was having a medical emergency from a possible The post Desert Hot Springs man facing murder charge after fentanyl overdose death appeared first on KESQ.
Convicted Felon Arrested For Allegedly Firing Gun in Coachella
A 38-year-old convicted felon was behind bars Thursday for allegedly firing a gun in Coachella and possessing narcotics. Fernando Luis Ruiz was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, a non-serialized handgun, narcotics while armed, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was also arrested for the alleged negligent discharge of a firearm.
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with one person arrested, another outstanding in Indio
One person is in custody, another remains wanted following a stolen vehicle pursuit that started in Palm Desert and ended in Indio Wednesday night. The pursuit started at around 7:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in Palm Desert. According to Sgt. Sergeant Brandi Swan of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit was initially terminated The post Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with one person arrested, another outstanding in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo
A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Settlement talks underway in battle over estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A mediated settlement could end the court battle over the estate of Dia Abrams, a former La Jolla resident who mysteriously went missing in 2020 from her ranch near Idyllwild. Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, currently lives on the ranch and manages the estate as a...
Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella
One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with The post Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers
A Thermal woman was arrested after being accused of setting a fire at a relative's home in Landers Monday night. The incident first started at about 8:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Montara Road in Landers in reference to a female acting irate with family members. According to the Sheriff's Dept., deputies learned that The post Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers appeared first on KESQ.
Man Charged with Killing 81-Year-Old Mother in Hemet
A convicted felon accused of killing his 81-year-old mother at her Hemet home was charged with murder and other offenses Tuesday. Ricardo D. Tucker was arrested Friday following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the slaying of 81-year-old Lee Tucker. Along with murder, the defendant is charged with elder abuse...
Former Attorney Convicted in 2008 Slaying
A 73-year-old former attorney who was granted a new trial — along with three of his co-defendants — was convicted again for the 2008 financially motivated killing of a Palm Springs retiree. David K. Replogle was convicted of first-degree murder, three counts of burglary, one count each of...
TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK
San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
Trial for 2 Brothers Charged with Murder 6 Years Ago Begins in Riverside County
INDIO, CA – The trial for Moses Olaez and his brother Manuel Olaez began Tuesday here in Riverside County Superior Court, nearly six years after the murder of a 25-year-old man. Moses Olaez is charged with murder and attempted murder, alongside other felonies and misdemeanors including gang membership, concealed...
Man found guilty in retrial for 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer
A 73-year-old former attorney was found guilty for his role in the 2008 financially motivated killing of a Palm Springs retiree David K. Replogle was found guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and one count each of identity theft, attempted unlawful receipt of stolen goods, forgery, and a The post Man found guilty in retrial for 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer appeared first on KESQ.
SUSPECT IN BRAZEN WALMART ARMED ROBBERY STILL AT LARGE
Staff at the Yucca Valley Walmart was threatened by an armed robber on Sunday, according to a County Sheriff’s report. Sheriffs said that around 3:45, an unidentified male, dressed as a female, filled a shopping cart with $950 worth of merchandise and began to walk out of the store without paying.
One Year Ago Today (August 10, 2021)…Man Accused of Assaulting Romantic Rival in Palm Springs Pleads Guilty
One Year Ago Today (August 10, 2021)…A 24-year-old man accused of assaulting a romantic rival with two other men, one of whom allegedly stabbed the victim outside a Palm Springs nightclub, pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to 180 days in custody followed by two years of probation. Aaron...
Palm Springs police officer involved in deadly bail agent shooting will not be charged
A Palm Springs police officer involved in a deadly shooting by an unlicensed bail agent will not face criminal charges, the District Attorney announced. David Spann, 33, was killed in his Palm Springs home in April 2021. He was allegedly shot by Fabian Herrera, who police said was posing as a bounty hunter. Herrera was The post Palm Springs police officer involved in deadly bail agent shooting will not be charged appeared first on KESQ.
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
