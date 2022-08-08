A 30-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to four felony counts of burglary, which authorities allege he has confessed to committing. In addition to the four counts, Juan Daniel Rodriguez also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation for previously serving jail time, according to court records. He was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center The post Cathedral City man pleads not guilty to four home burglaries in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO