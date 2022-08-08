Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mississippiscoreboard.com
Last Year’s King Of Mississippi Football Learns Valuable Lessons In Lopsided Loss To MRA — By Billy Watkins
They were the bully of Mississippi high school football in 2021. The Greenville Christian Saints beat MRA, Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy by a combined 136-54. They also defeated Oak Grove — ranked No. 1 in the state at the time — 48-41. A Class 6A public school, Oak Grove has won more games than any Mississippi program over the past five seasons.
mississippiscoreboard.com
MRA, Quarterback John White Start Off 2022 Season With 48-6 Win Over Greenville Christian In Meeting Of Defending MAIS State Champions
MADISON – For all those high school fans, coaches and players who thought three-time defending MAIS Class 6A state champion Madison-Ridgeland Academy might be down after losing Under Armour All-American linebacker Stone Blanton and Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard Metro Jackson Player of the Year Davis Dalton to graduation, think again.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Coaching Legend Corky Palmer Passes Away At 68 – By Ricky Nobile
The college baseball world lost a legend yesterday. Former Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away on August 10th. Palmer, led the Golden Eagles to the 2009 College World Series as the head coach and is enshrined at the MS Sports Hall of Fame. RICKY NOBILE has been drawing...
2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis American
My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi
Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
wessonnews.com
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
WLBT
Things To Know for Friday, August 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job...
WAPT
First-year teacher gets down to business when students return to class
JACKSON, Miss. — For new teachers, the first week of school can be hectic, but also an exciting first step. Students returned to class at Pecan Park Elementary School with their bags packed and first-day outfits bright and shiny. For first-time fifth-grade math teacher Teri McDaniel, that means game-time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourmshome.com
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
New JSU student from California secures housing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University (JSU) student from California was worried her dream of attending an HBCU might be put on hold after she couldn’t get a dorm on campus due to a housing shortage. Now, with the help of some of her dance team coaches, she will be able to live […]
IT’S OFFICIAL: Recent catfish caught by Mississippi fisherman breaks state record set in 1997
Brookhaven resident Christopher Halley drove an hour to Natchez on July 30. He purchased bait from Jo Bob’s Bait Shop on John R. Junkin Drive. He launched his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk on the Mississippi River for a day of trotlining. Then he hauled in a 104-pound humpback blue...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Former Chief of Mississippi Highway Patrol has died
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has died. The MHP announced the death of David Huggins this afternoon. Huggins served as Chief of the Highway Patrol under Governor Ray Mabus from 1988 until 1992. In 2000, he...
fox40jackson.com
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
mageenews.com
James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
Mississippi DPS releases dash cam video of arrest by trooper in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) have completed an investigation into a recent viral video of a MHP trooper arresting a man in McComb. The agencies believe there’s no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper. The agencies […]
Natchez Democrat
MDWFP Commission considers public comments, making changes
JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks Commission held its monthly meeting in Jackson Thursday afternoon. At the meeting, four men made public comments which could bring potential changes for outdoorsmen. Mike Rouse from Morton, Robert Abbott of Flora, and Ben Christmas of Brandon presented an idea...
WLBT
Bottled water manufacturing facility playing a big role in helping Jackson during current water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All summer long the capital city has been dealing with water woes. In fact, Jackson is currently under a boil water notice right now. Seeing the city going through these issues, Premium Water, a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility Incorporated, instantly jumped into action to lend a helping hand.
Mississippi Link
Holmes Co. and surrounding counties to receive disaster assistance from SBA – Durant MB Church, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center until Aug. 18, apply today
The major, alderpersons and local/area citizens were all attentive to some good news shared at the Goodman, Miss. Board of Alderman’s meeting Tuesday evening. The bearer of the news information was Dorris A. Evans, Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance Field Operations Center – East.
Jackson to hold water distributions on Aug. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 10. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Comments / 0