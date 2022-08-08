ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

WSET

Horizon brings back free yard signs, resiliency resources ahead of school year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is sharing a message of hope and resiliency ahead of students' return to the classroom. The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30% of adults in the United States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Outreach session held for small and diverse contractors in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Caesars Virginia coming to Danville is opening doors for some contractors who are sometimes overlooked. Caesars Contracting Company Whiting-Turner held an outreach session at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville on Wednesday. The sessions were for diverse, small, and local contractors...
DANVILLE, VA
Government
WSET

Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

LCS to provide free meals to all students, schools in the district

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools is providing free meals to all students this school year. "I think our students really do rely on the meals that they receive here, nutritious breakfast, nutritious lunch, and it also allows for all students to feel welcome. There are no stigmas in our cafeterias. It's just a welcoming, safe place for kids to enjoy a nutritious meal without the concern of needing to pay for that meal," said Beth Morris, the Director of School Nutrition.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville Police Department hosting their second annual 5K with 5-0

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 a.m. the Danville Police Department will be hosting their second annual 5K with 5-0. The race is set to start and finish at the new Danville Police Department headquarters. The DPD offices and staff will participate in the race.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

'Moving in:' Danville Police adjusting to new $17M headquarters, safety features

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police work everyday to keep the community safe. Now, they have a new place to call home when doing that work. "We have a lot of different areas that we didn't have previously that we now have that we can now serve the public better," Deputy Chief of the Danville Police Department, Ronald Hairston, said.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Bedford businesses nominated for 2022 Excellence in Business Awards

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for their 2022 Excellence in business Awards on Tuesday. The winners of each category will be announced during the Annual Gala on September 8. Small Business of the Year. Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. Beale's.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania Co. Jail inmates temporarily transferred after electrical issue

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some Pittsylvania County Jail inmates have been transferred temporarily following an electrical issue in the inmate cell blocks, the county said. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified an electrical issue inside the jail facilities. After the initial investigation, an outside electrical firm...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

South Boston dry cleaner business is closing shop

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Edmondson Cleaners LLC is closing shop at the end of August, according to a Facebook post from Wednesday. The decision took a lot of thought over the economical and practical concerns affecting the business. "After further consultation with my financial advisor, I have come...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

Downtown Lynchburg construction on schedule for completion by summer 2023

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you have driven through Downtown Lynchburg lately, you may have noticed the ongoing construction on Commerce Street. As of right now Jim Talian, special projects manager with the city's Department of Water Resources, said they are on schedule. The construction, however, has impacted the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Summer camp students challenge Salem officer to cartwheel competition

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One officer from the Salem Police Dept. had an athletic surprise for students at a summer camp in Salem. Senior Police Officer Goodman and Officer Hammond stopped by Bethel Baptist Church's summer camp while on bike patrol. The church said the officers took the time to hangout, learn the kids' names and take on a challenge.
SALEM, VA

