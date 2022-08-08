Read full article on original website
AG Miyares visits Southside, discusses elder safety, law enforcement concerns
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares met with folks on the Southside as he traveled around Southern Virginia on Friday. To kick off the morning, the AG met with the Martinsville/Henry County TRIAD group in Henry County. The goal of this is to keep seniors aware of...
Housing Authority site down, Roanoke prepares for high volume of Section 8 applicants
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with multiple vendors to ensure the opening of the Housing Choice Voucher, Section 8, waitlist will not be pushed back despite RRHA’s website being down. The cause of the website crashing is unknown but...
Horizon brings back free yard signs, resiliency resources ahead of school year
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is sharing a message of hope and resiliency ahead of students' return to the classroom. The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30% of adults in the United States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
Outreach session held for small and diverse contractors in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Caesars Virginia coming to Danville is opening doors for some contractors who are sometimes overlooked. Caesars Contracting Company Whiting-Turner held an outreach session at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville on Wednesday. The sessions were for diverse, small, and local contractors...
A New Name Means more Services for Area Patients Needing Skilled Nursing!
Great news for those needing skilled nursing in our area. Heartland Lynchburg is changing names which means good news for patients. Emily finds out more.
Combining two schools in Alleghany Co: Board approves Jeter-Watson Elementary Proposal
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board has approved a reconfiguration that creates Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This elementary school is combined with Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School which is made into one. The council said this was finalized by the Alleghany Highlands Public...
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
LCS to provide free meals to all students, schools in the district
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools is providing free meals to all students this school year. "I think our students really do rely on the meals that they receive here, nutritious breakfast, nutritious lunch, and it also allows for all students to feel welcome. There are no stigmas in our cafeterias. It's just a welcoming, safe place for kids to enjoy a nutritious meal without the concern of needing to pay for that meal," said Beth Morris, the Director of School Nutrition.
Blue Ridge Fire and EMS Academy honored with state award 3rd year in a row
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County officials announced Friday that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry, and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin...
New affordable housing apartments coming to Florida Avenue in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new affordable, handicap-accessible housing complex is coming to Lynchburg. Rush Homes oversees the project on Florida Avenue. They’re a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. Jeff Smith is the Executive Director for Rush Homes and he said this project is all...
'Lifesaving assistance:' Two overdosing people saved by Lynchburg police officers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department took to Facebook to share a lifesaving effort made by two officers given to two people overdosing. On July 21, 2022 Officers Dondero and Witcher arrived on the scene where a reported overdose was taking place, LPD said in a Facebook post.
Danville Police Department hosting their second annual 5K with 5-0
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 a.m. the Danville Police Department will be hosting their second annual 5K with 5-0. The race is set to start and finish at the new Danville Police Department headquarters. The DPD offices and staff will participate in the race.
'It's time to get going:' Danville, Caesars break ground on future home of Caesars VA
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Council members, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. executives, and other city leaders marked the spot of the future home of Caesars Virginia on Thursday at their groundbreaking ceremony. "We are getting ready to get this thing going, it's time to get going," Senior Vice President...
'Moving in:' Danville Police adjusting to new $17M headquarters, safety features
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police work everyday to keep the community safe. Now, they have a new place to call home when doing that work. "We have a lot of different areas that we didn't have previously that we now have that we can now serve the public better," Deputy Chief of the Danville Police Department, Ronald Hairston, said.
'Bedford VA Rocks:' Painted rock display popularizes Bedford Co. Facebook group
MONETA, Va. (WSET) — The Smith Mountain Lake Library is taking "Bedford VA Rocks" literally in their MOarts Gallery Display Case. Painted rocks by Rick Johnston will be on display through August 31. They said the rocks are miniature works of art painted on river rocks and that each...
Bedford businesses nominated for 2022 Excellence in Business Awards
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for their 2022 Excellence in business Awards on Tuesday. The winners of each category will be announced during the Annual Gala on September 8. Small Business of the Year. Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. Beale's.
Pittsylvania Co. Jail inmates temporarily transferred after electrical issue
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some Pittsylvania County Jail inmates have been transferred temporarily following an electrical issue in the inmate cell blocks, the county said. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified an electrical issue inside the jail facilities. After the initial investigation, an outside electrical firm...
South Boston dry cleaner business is closing shop
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Edmondson Cleaners LLC is closing shop at the end of August, according to a Facebook post from Wednesday. The decision took a lot of thought over the economical and practical concerns affecting the business. "After further consultation with my financial advisor, I have come...
Downtown Lynchburg construction on schedule for completion by summer 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you have driven through Downtown Lynchburg lately, you may have noticed the ongoing construction on Commerce Street. As of right now Jim Talian, special projects manager with the city's Department of Water Resources, said they are on schedule. The construction, however, has impacted the...
Summer camp students challenge Salem officer to cartwheel competition
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — One officer from the Salem Police Dept. had an athletic surprise for students at a summer camp in Salem. Senior Police Officer Goodman and Officer Hammond stopped by Bethel Baptist Church's summer camp while on bike patrol. The church said the officers took the time to hangout, learn the kids' names and take on a challenge.
