LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools is providing free meals to all students this school year. "I think our students really do rely on the meals that they receive here, nutritious breakfast, nutritious lunch, and it also allows for all students to feel welcome. There are no stigmas in our cafeterias. It's just a welcoming, safe place for kids to enjoy a nutritious meal without the concern of needing to pay for that meal," said Beth Morris, the Director of School Nutrition.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO