talbotspy.org
Wes Moore to Attend Mid-Shore Events on August 16
Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland, will be making two appearances on the Shore on August 16. The first event will take place at the Packing House in Cambridge on August 16 from 4pm to 530pm. The host committee includes CG Appleby, Meta Boyd, Rob Etgen, Jay Falstand, Howard Freedlander, Wayne Gilchrist, Alan Griffith, Steve Hamblin, Ed Hatcher, Beth & Jeff Horstman, Tim & Kristen Junkin, Marty & Al Sikes, and Richard & Beverly Tilghman. Tickets can be purchased here.
talbotspy.org
Opinion: All Politics is Local by Carol Voyles
We may appreciate this advice more than ever these days. With major news channels arguing over the meaning of Joe Biden’s statement that we have ”no inflation this month,” our Talbot County Counsel is providing relief. First on the docket at their August 9 meeting was the...
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
baltimorepositive.com
DAY 1: Conrad’s Seafood Market and Red Brick Station
The first day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was a busy local Towson and White Marsh day. Dr. Steve Elliott from Elliott Chiropractic and Gregg Landry of Towson Transfer have been friends with Nestor for three decades and shared the local business and community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
talbotspy.org
The Ostrich Approach to Eastern Shore Development by J.E. Dean
Are you among those excited about the prospect of hundreds of new homes being built in Talbot County and elsewhere on the Eastern Shore? I am not. And you should not be either. I travel the Oxford corridor on a regular basis. I usually avoid St. Michaels Road because it...
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Wbaltv.com
Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest
SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
talbotspy.org
Project Rewind: Just North of Oxford is Bellevue
Great picture of the William H. Valliant Packing Company in Bellevue, Maryland on the Tred Avon River c.1920! Photo found in collection at the Talbot Historical Society!. Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required
Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
talbotspy.org
Mobile Wellness Team Participates in National Night Out at Worton Park
UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Mobile Wellness Team engaged the community in wellness activities during National Night Out activities at Worton Park on August 2, 2022. Mobile Wellness Team members provided blood pressure screenings and pre-diabetes screenings, and distributed masks and hand sanitizer at the annual event which brought out community members and organizations together with law enforcement personnel for an evening of solidarity.
Halloween in August? Spirit Halloween already opening stores in Maryland
There are four locations open right now including one in Bel Air in Harford County. At least 19 stores will open in the state before Halloween.
talbotspy.org
A Tale of Two Counties: Talbot by Land and Talbot by Sea
The Talbot County visible from public highways and roads includes vast acreage of fertile farm fields and woods punctuated with numerous villages, towns and crossroads communities. According to the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the county’s 269 square miles includes a land area of 171,000 acres. Of those, 109,000 acres...
Nottingham MD
Freedom Federal Credit Union selects eight Baltimore County, Harford County educators as 2022 Golden Apple Award recipients
JOPPA. MD—At a reception held at Mountain Branch in Joppa on Thursday, August 5, 2022, Freedom Federal Credit Union honored Dr. Stacey Durkovicˈ and Jeanne Mackowiak, as the grand prize award recipients of the Credit Union’s 2022 Golden Apple Annual Educator Award grant competition. Thanks to Freedom’s recent expansion from Harford County into Baltimore County, the Credit Union doubled grant awards from four total awards to eight, four awards in each county.
wypr.org
Baltimore County spends millions to revive downtown Essex
Essex, the waterfront community on Baltimore County’s east side, has been declining for years. Steel manufacturing jobs vanished after Bethlehem Steel shut down in 2003, but some aerospace players are still active in the region. It is struggling with one of the highest crime rates in the county. Population...
Support Pours In For Family Of Maryland Youth Football Coach Whose Teen Son Was Shot In Head
An athletic community is rallying together to bring support to the family of one of their coaches after his son fights for his life after being shot in the head in Annapolis, according to a GoFundMe. Marcus Grant is an assistant coach of the South River Youth Athletics (SYRA) football...
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
WBOC
Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera. The person wrote song lyrics, black letter...
Wbaltv.com
'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator
Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Lens: Big Al’s Market by Wilson Wyatt
Big Al’s Market in St. Michaels, was an iconic Eastern Shore landmark for years. It closed in 2013. Now it’s just another lovely Eastern Shore memory. “Big Al’s Market” by Wilson Wyatt.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, August 9, 2022
These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Council members Callahan, Lesher, Pack, and Price were in attendance. Council member Divilio was absent. Introduction of...
