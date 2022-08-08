Read full article on original website
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Gov. Walz calls for immediate extradition of MOA shooting suspects
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday he is prepared to immediately extradite two individuals suspected of the August 4 shooting at the Mall of America. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will coordinate to ensure the swift extradition of Shamar Lark and Rashad May, who were apprehended Thursday afternoon in Chicago, back to Minnesota.
BCA: Violent crime in Minnesota increased in 2021
Photo: Twitter/A_Jaxon. An adult male was found dead in Mahtomedi in the early morning hours Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released the 2021 Uniform Crime Report, a summary of crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies to meet state and federal reporting requirements.
Longtime Minnesota lawmaker David Tomassoni, has died
(KSTP) - A longtime state lawmaker from the Iron Range has died at the age of 69. Friday, family members confirmed Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, passed away. Last summer, he revealed his battle with ALS and had announced his intention to retire at the end of this year. First elected...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Governor Walz stops in Owatonna to address labor shortages
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota is seeing record low unemployment but persistent worker shortages. Governor Tim Walz, along with business leaders in Owatonna, convened Wednesday to try and answer the question: where did all of Minnesota's workers go?. Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan asked employers what they think is...
MnDOT prepping for winter weather
(ABC 6 News) - It's summer, and this time of year its warm sunshine, mixed with some rain. But it won't be too long that the heat turns into cold and the rains drops turn into snowflakes. And we all know Minnesota winters are unlike any other, so that's why the Minnesota Department of Transportation started prepping for winter, months ago.
Difficulty Spotting The Full Moon Tonight
This evening, a full moon is expected to be at peak illumination at 8:36 PM Central Time. However, cloud cover is not expected to let up a ton this evening, meaning that it will be very hard to spot for most people in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. This full moon (nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon) can still be seen looking toward the southeast both before and after the time mentioned above. The name comes from sturgeon being most readily caught in the Great Lakes this time of year.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MDH study shows the cost, impacts of excessive drinking in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) - A new study from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reveals the economic and social impacts that excessive drinking has in Minnesota. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, shows excessive drinking cost Minnesotans $7.85 billion in 2019, through lost productivity, health care costs, and other costs such as those related to criminal justice and motor vehicle crashes.
State Rep. Thompson ousted in primary, Lee to face Peterson in November
Incumbent Minnesota state representative John Thompson will not be on the ballot this fall after losing in the August primary. The Minnesota Secretary of State website shows Thompson lost to DFL challenger Liz Lee. Lee received nearly 89% of the vote, while Thompson received a little over 11%. Lee will...
Not A Bad Thursday Around Town
Even though we'll see a little rain early on Thursday, & stubborn clouds lasting throughout the day, it is still shaping up to be a great one around town. That includes all of the fair-goers for the Mower County Fair in Austin, Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, with this trend lasting into the evening for Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the state courts on Thursday to allow her to implement a law banning most abortions that a judge permanently blocked in 2019. Reynolds previously said she would turn to the courts instead of calling a special session to hold a...
15K Minnesota nurses to hold strike vote on Monday
(ABC 6 News) - Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced Thursday that they will hold a strike vote on Monday. Approximately 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports are fighting for fair contracts and to hold healthcare executives accountable to put patients before profits, according to the MNA.
Minnesota’s Most Used Slang Term is 100 % Accurate
You'd be hard-pressed to find a person living in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes who hasn't used this slang. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Minnesotans say one term, in particular, that even outsiders associate with the state. Best Life looked at each of the...
Old Farmer's Almanac, Farmers' Almanac release 2022-23 winter forecasts for Minnesota
At Bring Me The News, the day The Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast drops is like Christmas in August, because even though there's next-to-no science or meteorology behind the forecast, people are obsessed with finding out what the publication believes will happen in Minnesota. Well, Christmas is here, as The...
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
Heavy rain falls across Minnesota over the weekend, We Fest impacted by storms
(Undated)--Heavy rain fell across parts of Minnesota over the weekend. In Martin County, 3.87 inches of rain fell in Odin. Willmar reported 3.15 inches, Mankato picked up 3.14 inches, New Ulm received 2.46 inches, and Bird Island had 1.46 inches. Here locally, Kensington Friday night into Saturday received 1.33 inches...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
