Mankato, MN

KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz calls for immediate extradition of MOA shooting suspects

(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday he is prepared to immediately extradite two individuals suspected of the August 4 shooting at the Mall of America. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will coordinate to ensure the swift extradition of Shamar Lark and Rashad May, who were apprehended Thursday afternoon in Chicago, back to Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

BCA: Violent crime in Minnesota increased in 2021

Photo: Twitter/A_Jaxon. An adult male was found dead in Mahtomedi in the early morning hours Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released the 2021 Uniform Crime Report, a summary of crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies to meet state and federal reporting requirements.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Longtime Minnesota lawmaker David Tomassoni, has died

(KSTP) - A longtime state lawmaker from the Iron Range has died at the age of 69. Friday, family members confirmed Sen. David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, passed away. Last summer, he revealed his battle with ALS and had announced his intention to retire at the end of this year. First elected...
MINNESOTA STATE
Government
KAAL-TV

Governor Walz stops in Owatonna to address labor shortages

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota is seeing record low unemployment but persistent worker shortages. Governor Tim Walz, along with business leaders in Owatonna, convened Wednesday to try and answer the question: where did all of Minnesota's workers go?. Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan asked employers what they think is...
OWATONNA, MN
KAAL-TV

MnDOT prepping for winter weather

(ABC 6 News) - It's summer, and this time of year its warm sunshine, mixed with some rain. But it won't be too long that the heat turns into cold and the rains drops turn into snowflakes. And we all know Minnesota winters are unlike any other, so that's why the Minnesota Department of Transportation started prepping for winter, months ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Difficulty Spotting The Full Moon Tonight

This evening, a full moon is expected to be at peak illumination at 8:36 PM Central Time. However, cloud cover is not expected to let up a ton this evening, meaning that it will be very hard to spot for most people in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. This full moon (nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon) can still be seen looking toward the southeast both before and after the time mentioned above. The name comes from sturgeon being most readily caught in the Great Lakes this time of year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
Tim Walz
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

MDH study shows the cost, impacts of excessive drinking in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - A new study from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reveals the economic and social impacts that excessive drinking has in Minnesota. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, shows excessive drinking cost Minnesotans $7.85 billion in 2019, through lost productivity, health care costs, and other costs such as those related to criminal justice and motor vehicle crashes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Not A Bad Thursday Around Town

Even though we'll see a little rain early on Thursday, & stubborn clouds lasting throughout the day, it is still shaping up to be a great one around town. That includes all of the fair-goers for the Mower County Fair in Austin, Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, with this trend lasting into the evening for Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea.
AUSTIN, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
OAKDALE, MN
KAAL-TV

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the state courts on Thursday to allow her to implement a law banning most abortions that a judge permanently blocked in 2019. Reynolds previously said she would turn to the courts instead of calling a special session to hold a...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

15K Minnesota nurses to hold strike vote on Monday

(ABC 6 News) - Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced Thursday that they will hold a strike vote on Monday. Approximately 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports are fighting for fair contracts and to hold healthcare executives accountable to put patients before profits, according to the MNA.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota’s Most Used Slang Term is 100 % Accurate

You'd be hard-pressed to find a person living in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes who hasn't used this slang. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Minnesotans say one term, in particular, that even outsiders associate with the state. Best Life looked at each of the...
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
kdal610.com

Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)

