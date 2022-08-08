Read full article on original website
Related
Election certification delayed in Montgomery County, 102 provisional ballots still uncounted
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A very close primary race in Montgomery County may come down to approximately 100 provisional ballots that still need to be counted. The county had planned to begin the election certification process for the Democratic primary for County Executive on Friday, but was forced to delay the certification after an error involving missing and unopened ballot envelopes.
Montgomery Co. county executive election results set to be certified Friday; recount may follow
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — As a tight race in Montgomery County for county executive finally comes to a close, the arduous vote-counting process might soon be repeated. Although Incumbent Marc Elrich declared victory, challenger David Blair said he's planning on a recount. That's because the margin between the two...
Judge scolds Jan. 6 attorney for missing deadlines, hearings — but agrees to delay high-profile trial
WASHINGTON — A federal judge scolded an attorney representing multiple Jan. 6 clients this week for missing hearings and filing deadlines – but granted him a continuance that could push a high-profile case into early 2023. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ordered attorney Joseph McBride and one of...
Special education teachers in Montgomery Co. will get $2,750 bonus
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — School districts across the D.C. region are working to fill vacancies in teaching positions before classes begin for the new school year. Districts are hosting job fairs, launching new programs and offering additional incentives in an effort to bring teachers back to classrooms. The latest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney wants assault weapons banned
FAIRFAX, Va. — One of the top leaders in the largest county in Virginia wants assault weapons banned. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said it appears there are more crimes involving high-powered guns. A jury recently convicted a Springfield man of second-degree murder after he used an AR-15...
Fairfax Co. launches new teacher residency program with hiring event
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With less than two weeks until the first day of school, the largest school system in our area is searching for educators with a strong academic background. In an effort to attract more teachers to classrooms, Fairfax County is launching a new teacher residency program.
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
Over 500 job openings need to be filled in Montgomery County as school districts face shortages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — With less than three weeks before students return to school in Montgomery County, the district is working to fill more than 500 vacancies, including more than 150 teaching positions. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa McKnight held a press conference Monday morning to discuss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Job alert: MCPS hosts job fair to fill vacancies before school year
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — With less than three weeks before students return to school in Montgomery County, the district is working to fill more than 500 vacancies, including more than 150 teaching positions. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa McKnight held a press conference Monday to discuss the...
DC Libraries Director of Public Safety resigns on same day as deadly shooting
WASHINGTON — The Director of Public Safety for the D.C. Public Library System submitted a letter of resignation last week, on the same day as a deadly shooting inside the Anacostia Library. Douglass Morency submitted his resignation letter on Aug. 4, according to DC Libraries Public Information Officer George...
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
DOJ appeals 'absurd' ruling, wants felony charges reinstated in Jan. 6 cases
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors appealed a district court judge’s ruling on a critical obstruction charge Monday and asked the D.C. Circuit Court to reinstate those counts against three defendants charged in the Capitol riot. The filing consolidates appeals in the cases against Garrett Miller, Joseph Fischer and Edward...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boil Water Advisory to continue for parts of Montgomery County following water main break
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Thousands of Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) Water customers will have to boil their water for the second day following a water main break Thursday night in parts of Montgomery County. Officials are urging some Montgomery County residents to boil their water before consumption following...
District Dogs employees plan walkout over repeat flooding issues
WASHINGTON — A popular Northeast D.C. pet hotel is demanding a solution after floodwaters damaged the business for the third time a month. Floodwaters surrounded District Dogs, along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, around 4 pm Wednesday afternoon. Rainwater, which collected in an underpass nearby, got...
‘Share the wealth’ | Northern Virginia food pantry combats food insecurity in the DMV
ARLINGTON, Va. — A sedan pulled up on the curb of a Giant grocery store in Arlington, Virginia Wednesday afternoon where a food drive was taking place for the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) in partnership with WUSA9. Out of the car walks two people, Teddy and Tricia both grinning from ear to ear.
Loudoun County fire marshals make arrest in arson case in Aldie, Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is now in custody and facing charges of "burning or destroying dwelling house", after a deck caught on fire in Loudoun County causing about $45,000 in damages. On May 14 just before 8 a.m. Loudoun County fire was called for a reported...
Aspiring Proud Boy sentenced to 4 months for entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — A Silver Spring man and aspiring Proud Boy who entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 was sentenced Wednesday to four months in prison for his role in the Capitol riot. Beryan Betancur appeared before U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly for sentencing on one misdemeanor count...
'I was treated like an animal' | Man files lawsuit against PGPD alleging police brutality
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suing Prince George's County and Prince George's County police officers and alleges he experienced police brutality. Umar Ali, a Black man who was driving home from a car show in Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police at a checkpoint stop on April 3, 2022, where Ali and his council allege that he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Prince George's County police officers, according to a press conference on Thursday.
Flash floods inundate Riverdale Park for second time this week
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — One Prince George’s County found itself inundated with flash floodwaters for the second time in a week Wednesday. Riverdale Park, near the Prince George’s County-District line, flooded shortly after 4p.m. Strong storms caused accidents along Riverdale Road, Kenilworth Avenue, and East-West Highway. The...
DC dance academy awarded $1M in Community Project Funding
A D.C. dance academy was awarded $1 million through a recent House Appropriation Bill secured by Del. Elenor Holmes Norton (D-DC) Tuesday. The $1 million is a portion of the $21 million Norton secured for Community Project Funding for worthy organizations in D.C. According to a press release, the Dance...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0