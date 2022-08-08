ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Election certification delayed in Montgomery County, 102 provisional ballots still uncounted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A very close primary race in Montgomery County may come down to approximately 100 provisional ballots that still need to be counted. The county had planned to begin the election certification process for the Democratic primary for County Executive on Friday, but was forced to delay the certification after an error involving missing and unopened ballot envelopes.
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
District Dogs employees plan walkout over repeat flooding issues

WASHINGTON — A popular Northeast D.C. pet hotel is demanding a solution after floodwaters damaged the business for the third time a month. Floodwaters surrounded District Dogs, along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, around 4 pm Wednesday afternoon. Rainwater, which collected in an underpass nearby, got...
'I was treated like an animal' | Man files lawsuit against PGPD alleging police brutality

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suing Prince George's County and Prince George's County police officers and alleges he experienced police brutality. Umar Ali, a Black man who was driving home from a car show in Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police at a checkpoint stop on April 3, 2022, where Ali and his council allege that he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Prince George's County police officers, according to a press conference on Thursday.
Flash floods inundate Riverdale Park for second time this week

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — One Prince George’s County found itself inundated with flash floodwaters for the second time in a week Wednesday. Riverdale Park, near the Prince George’s County-District line, flooded shortly after 4p.m. Strong storms caused accidents along Riverdale Road, Kenilworth Avenue, and East-West Highway. The...
DC dance academy awarded $1M in Community Project Funding

A D.C. dance academy was awarded $1 million through a recent House Appropriation Bill secured by Del. Elenor Holmes Norton (D-DC) Tuesday. The $1 million is a portion of the $21 million Norton secured for Community Project Funding for worthy organizations in D.C. According to a press release, the Dance...
