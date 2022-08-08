Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
A Step-By-Step Guide To Personal Injury Firm Marketing
There is tough competition among personal injury law firms. Whether your business is competing on a local, state, or national level, you need to constantly ensure your marketing strategies are complying with best practices to ensure you are reaching as many potential clients as possible. Personal injury law firm marketing...
LAW・
abovethelaw.com
Show Them The Money: Where Are The Summer Bonuses For Associates?
Today is August 11. It’s been nearly two full business weeks since we publicized what we believed were the first special bonuses to be handed out to associates this summer. Since then, we’ve heard nothing but crickets. Have the fears of a looming recession really permeated Biglaw firms...
abovethelaw.com
Avoid Bad-Fit Clients
Many powerful events are imprinted in my memory. I mastered riding a bike with no training wheels when I was six. I remember my airplane landing in the middle of a rare ice storm when my family moved to Houston when I was 11. I remember the euphoria of the...
abovethelaw.com
A Credit Finance Opportunity Hot Enough To Compete With The Heat In Houston
One of our top 20 AmLaw clients is looking for two Credit Finance associates with 2–4 years of experience to join their Houston office. Their highly regarded finance practice is booming, making this is a fantastic opportunity to work with the best and brightest partners in the market and be involved with some of the most sophisticated work in the US.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
As If The Billable Hour Wasn't Hellish Enough, Get Ready For 'Billable Attention'
McCay prophesizes that the hellish reality of detailing your workday in six-minute intervals will give way to the hellish future of having a device monitor how much attention your brain is really paying to the work you’re doing before a client will pick up the tab:. Some lawyers might...
Comments / 0