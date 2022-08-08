ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Pottsville Announces Two Paving Projects Scheduled for Next Week

The City of Pottsville has announced road work and traffic restrictions for next week. The City's Street Department will begin paving the 2100 block of Wood Glen Road on Monday, August 15th, 2022 and the 1400 block of Mount Hope Avenue on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022. Work will begin both...
POTTSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Juveniles Damage Video Monitors at Bank in Shenandoah

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating criminal mischief where juveniles damaged property in Shenandoah. According to Troopers, around 6:00pm on Friday, August 5th, 2022, two unknown juveniles used a rock and broke the video monitors in the drive thru of the First National Bank on North Main Street. The two...
SHENANDOAH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Barnesville, PA
City
Shenandoah, PA
City
Lewis Township, PA
City
Pine Grove, PA
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Mahanoy City, PA
Government
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Mahanoy City, PA
skooknews.com

One Flown After Fall at A-Hole near Girardville

A man was flown with injuries after a fall at a stripping pit near Girardville on Friday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, the Girardville Fire Department was called for an off road rescue in the area of the A-Hole, a water filled stripping pit that is popular for swimming. Radio reports stated...
GIRARDVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Wanted Fugitive Shot and Killed by US Marshal in Hazleton

A wanted fugitive was shot and killed by a US Marshal in Hazleton on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer from the Hazleton barracks, on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton area for Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
HAZLETON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy