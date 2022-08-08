A wanted fugitive was shot and killed by a US Marshal in Hazleton on Wednesday. According to Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer from the Hazleton barracks, on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton area for Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

HAZLETON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO