Narcity

Free Tickets for Harry Styles' Toronto Show Are Up For Grabs & You Just Need To Take A Pic

Harry Styles will be gracing Scotiabank Arena next week, and if you don't have tickets to his August 15 show – you may be able to win them. Warner Bros. Pictures Canada is giving away a Harry Styles grand prize in honour of his upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, and fans can win three tickets to his August 15 Toronto concert, a $100 Cineplex e-gift card, and three free passes to watch his movie in theatres.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Narcity

Serena Williams Played Her Last Match In Toronto & She Got Custom Raptors & Leafs Jerseys

Serena Williams just played her final ever match in Canada at the National Bank Open in Toronto yesterday, and it was a roller coaster ride of emotions. On Wednesday night, in her first game since announcing her impending retirement from tennis, Williams went up against Belinda Bencic and lost 6-2, 6-4 in the match, ending her rounds at the Toronto-based competition.
