Harry Styles will be gracing Scotiabank Arena next week, and if you don't have tickets to his August 15 show – you may be able to win them. Warner Bros. Pictures Canada is giving away a Harry Styles grand prize in honour of his upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, and fans can win three tickets to his August 15 Toronto concert, a $100 Cineplex e-gift card, and three free passes to watch his movie in theatres.

