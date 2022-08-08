ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KOCO

Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler

Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
CHANDLER, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History

OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Editorial: We must do more to protect women in Oklahoma

Domestic violence is an issue in Oklahoma. According to the YWCA, Oklahoma is ranked eighth in the country for the number of women killed by men during domestic violence episodes. We must do more to protect the women in our state. Thankfully, the YWCA of Oklahoma City is here to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
