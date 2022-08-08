Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2024 No. 2 RB Jason Brown talks Southern summer swing, fall visit plans
Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea 2024 running back Jason Brown moved to the No. 1 prospect in the Pacific Northwest and to the top player in Washington. It moved him past his teammate, Isendre Ahfua, at O'Dea. But Brown won't give Ahfua a hard time about moving past him. "I still need...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lincoln Riley reportedly squabbled with Oklahoma about facilities, resources
Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made big headlines when he left the Sooners for the USC job. There were some jabs, albeit worth taking seriously, that Riley was afraid of making the move into the SEC. As it turns out, Riley might not have been afraid of the challenge of...
Oklahoma's Justin Harrington Bringing Versatility to the Secondary
The former junior college transfer drew the praises of OU head coach Brent Venables on Wednesday.
Oklahoma's Jerry Schmidt Has Players 'Looking the Part' in Preseason Camp
Oklahoma players have bought into the new staff's strength and conditioning program, and it’s already paying off on the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Oklahoma’s Brent Venables Searching for Championship Mindset as Practice Moves to Rugby Fields
Brent Venables is doing whatever it takes to get his team to buy-in, including a brief practice voyage to the rugby fields.
kosu.org
Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges
Brayden Sieau knows it might be an anecdotal observation. But still, he can’t help but notice something about his fellow drivers around his college campus. “I honestly think that I see more Texas license plates in Norman than Oklahoma license plates,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler
Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
Video: Marshawn Lynch found asleep behind wheel, car tire missing
Las Vegas Metro police have released body camera videos of officers interacting with and then arresting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I felt the heat from the first bullet,’ Oklahoma woman survives dangerous ambush
It was a snowy day in March and Tara Currin wrapped up work for the day at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Oklahoma City Police Department officials stated Currin's ex-boyfriend, Robert Harrison, was lying in wait, armed with a gun.
KOCO
OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
kosu.org
Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion
Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
KOCO
Editorial: We must do more to protect women in Oklahoma
Domestic violence is an issue in Oklahoma. According to the YWCA, Oklahoma is ranked eighth in the country for the number of women killed by men during domestic violence episodes. We must do more to protect the women in our state. Thankfully, the YWCA of Oklahoma City is here to...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
Justin Broiles Taking Pride in Playing This Year's Version of 'The Roy'
Superman's legend still lives on in Norman, and Justin Broiles is aiming to replicate the success.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0