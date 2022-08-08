Read full article on original website
Just Big Talk?: Opening statements begin in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opening statements were given Wednesday morning in the retrial of two men facing charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox and Barry Croft are on trial for the second time facing charges of conspiracy to kidnap, possession of weapons of mass destruction, and possession of a dangerous device.
