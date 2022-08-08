ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Irv Gotti Claims Sleeping With Ashanti Inspired The Song ‘Happy’

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeStS_0h9MVOL300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxYEc_0h9MVOL300

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Irv Gotti recently dished details about how his intimate past with Ashanti affected his musical creative process.

The Murder Inc. cofounder spoke about his romantic and sexual history with Ashanti during a recent episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs , hosted by DJ EFN and N.O.R.E.

Irv claimed during the interview that his inspiration for producing Ashanti’s 2002 hit song “Happy” came after the two had sex.

“We just finished sleeping together or whatever,” claimed Irv. “I’m taking a shower, I’m in the shower, you know a n—a creative after [sex]. I think of the whole track in the shower […] That record came about because of our energy.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Irv Gotti On Being With Ashanti

Irv claims he doesn’t miss his romance with Ashanti, despite him discussing their past in his recent interview.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported , Irv shared that he was in love with the “Foolish” singer when they were dating.

The revelation came up in conversation as Irv discussed Ashanti’s romantic involvement with Nelly after they dated.

“At the time it happens, any man is hurt. The chick you are f—–g in love with is with this n—a,” Irv expressed.

The producer also said he didn’t know Ashanti and Nelly were an item until the two attended a basketball game together and went public with their romance.

“You wanna hear how I found out? I was at home… listen to this sh*t,” Irv told Drink Champs’ co-hosts. “This is — God wanted me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. ‘Oh my God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium?'”

Mimicking a sports announcer, Irv said, “‘We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.'”

While all of the romantic messiness happened around 20 years ago, Irv isn’t the only one commenting on how things with Ashanti played out.

Nelly seemingly joked about Irv’s Drink Champs interview during a recent performance he and Ashanti did of their 2008 song “Body On Me.”

As Ashanti walked off the stage, Nelly said, “Ayo, I got floor seats to the next game, what’s happening?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Glock Topickz backup (@_glocktopickz)

Read more about Nelly and Ashanti’s on-stage reunion down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Somebody Check On Irv!’: Nelly Brings Out Ashanti At Concert, Fans Wonder If It Was Done To Spite Irv Gotti”

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé

Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him

Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Person
Nelly
Person
Irv Gotti
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Inspiration#Nba#Linus Company Meta#The Murder Inc#Drink Champs
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
OAKLAND, CA
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy