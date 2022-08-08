Read full article on original website
Columbia hosts Prime Time in the Parks
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a game, movie and sports night. The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free teen night for Columbia’s youth, with games and movies. Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe...
'It’s a handful of us': Newberry celebrates Black Business Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. — August is Black Business Month, a time to celebrate and acknowledge different black-owned businesses in our community. Donnie Bates is one of the most recent black business owners to call Newberry home. Bates opened Tankman's Garage Tavern two months ago after serving 21 years in the...
Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
Columbia's Middleton family expands reach to Chapin, plan to open new BBQ restaurant
COLUMBIA — The Middletons, a wealthy Columbia family responsible for reshaping much of Main Street's dining scene, are expanding their restaurant reach into Chapin. The family plans to open 518 Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant near downtown Chapin, in the spring of 2023. "It all began from a college camaraderie...
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
Parking in the Town of Lexington
When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
Local Living: Pet adoptions and more this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you can adopt a furry friend. Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day. Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.
New U-Pick experience at Gilbert flower farm
GILBERT, S.C. — Out in the fields of Gilbert lies a special flower farm. "I had low areas where Christmas trees wouldn't grow and I got tired of mowing them and I just started scattering seeds in there to see what would happen. They popped up, photographers liked it, so we expanded a little bit more last year and then it just became an obsession," said Mike McCartha, Hollow Creek Tree Farm owner.
Local Living: Prime Time in the Parks and Food Truck Fridays
Here's what revitalization plans Batesburg-Leesville has
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Local leaders are planning to spruce up Batesburg-Leesville and residents are happy about it. This comes out of a need for upgrades, including cracked sidewalks and several abandoned buildings along North Oak Street. Batesburg-Leesville residents and businesses tell me the town is in need of a...
Serve and Connect Hosting ‘Be safe Block Party’
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Serve and Connect is hosting a “Be Safe Block Party”. You and the family can celebrate the community with free food, music, games, and interact with local law enforcement. It takes place Thursday, August 11 from 4 to 6 pm at the Katheryn M....
Harvest Hope Food Bank working to get meals to thousands of students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Harvest Hope Food Bank says throughout the school year it sends nutrition bags to children in the Midlands who do not have access to food on the weekends but with inflation, the need is growing to help more families. The food bank says thousands of...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Local Living: Coffee with a Cop and National Night out
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to have coffee with a cop. Officers with the Columbia Police Department will be at Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles on Bower Parkway off Harbison Boulevard on August 19, 2022. Coffee with a Cop will take place from 11am-Noon.
City of Columbia’s Parks and Rec After-School program set to begin
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department’s After-School Program is set to begin, along with the new school year. The program will begin on Tuesday, August 16 for children ages 5-12. Officials say the cost for the program is $30 per week, per child....
SC State Fair looking to fill temporary positions
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Looking for a temporary job? The South Carolina State Fair is putting out the help wanted sign. Fair officials say they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more. To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment. The SC State...
Lexington School District Two implements clear bag rule for athletic events
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Get those clear bags ready. Beginning Friday, August 19, Lexington School District Two says it will implement a clear bag rule at athletics events. Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless
COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
West Columbia teen reported missing
West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
