ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Columbia hosts Prime Time in the Parks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a game, movie and sports night. The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free teen night for Columbia’s youth, with games and movies. Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Columbia, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry, SC
Government
Newberry County, SC
Government
lexsc.com

Parking in the Town of Lexington

When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Pet adoptions and more this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you can adopt a furry friend. Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day. Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New U-Pick experience at Gilbert flower farm

GILBERT, S.C. — Out in the fields of Gilbert lies a special flower farm. "I had low areas where Christmas trees wouldn't grow and I got tired of mowing them and I just started scattering seeds in there to see what would happen. They popped up, photographers liked it, so we expanded a little bit more last year and then it just became an obsession," said Mike McCartha, Hollow Creek Tree Farm owner.
GILBERT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera House#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Performance Art#On The Road#Historic Buildings#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Prime Time in the Parks and Food Truck Fridays

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you can adopt a furry friend. Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day. Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Serve and Connect Hosting ‘Be safe Block Party’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Serve and Connect is hosting a “Be Safe Block Party”. You and the family can celebrate the community with free food, music, games, and interact with local law enforcement. It takes place Thursday, August 11 from 4 to 6 pm at the Katheryn M....
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Coffee with a Cop and National Night out

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to have coffee with a cop. Officers with the Columbia Police Department will be at Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles on Bower Parkway off Harbison Boulevard on August 19, 2022. Coffee with a Cop will take place from 11am-Noon.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s Parks and Rec After-School program set to begin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department’s After-School Program is set to begin, along with the new school year. The program will begin on Tuesday, August 16 for children ages 5-12. Officials say the cost for the program is $30 per week, per child....
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Fair looking to fill temporary positions

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Looking for a temporary job? The South Carolina State Fair is putting out the help wanted sign. Fair officials say they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more. To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment. The SC State...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington School District Two implements clear bag rule for athletic events

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Get those clear bags ready. Beginning Friday, August 19, Lexington School District Two says it will implement a clear bag rule at athletics events. Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
LEXINGTON, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless

COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

West Columbia teen reported missing

West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy