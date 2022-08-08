ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Creek, NY

Police investigating house fire in Warren County

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

STONY CREEK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire in Stony Creek. Police said the homeowners were not home at the time.

On Sunday around noon, police were called to Harrisburg Road for a report of a structure fire. Multiple fire agencies responded and the fire was knocked down around 2:15 p.m.

Police said the house was badly damaged. The investigation is ongoing. The fire is being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with help from multiple fire and EMS agencies.

