ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

8 quirky facts you might not know about Dayton’s suburbs

What do Johnny Appleseed, canned ham shaped trailers and concrete lions have in common?. All of them have a story related to the Miami Valley. Here’s a look at 8 intriguing anecdotes from our communities:. 1. Englewood: Lookalike letters. The original name for Englewood, founded in 1841, was Harrisburg....
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
City
West Milton, OH
City
Union, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WDTN

‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
OBERLIN, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#Business Industry#Linus Business#Abbey Credit Union#The Revival Program#West Milton Downtown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Bacon Fest Returns to The Fraze

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in Tracy Lawson and Nick Harvey from JA’s and Sweet-Umms! They share some of the delicious food they will be serving at this weekend’s Bacon Fest at the Fraze.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Richmond community devastated; shows support for Officer Burton

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — The Richmond community and police department have been placing Officer Seara Burton signs all over the downtown area. Many local businesses have started hanging blue flags, a sign of support during this difficult time. Less than 24 hours after the officer-involved shooting that left Burton in critical condition. Whitewater Valley Rehabilitation […]
RICHMOND, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Dayton Dental Care opens in Troy

TROY — Dayton Dental Care, located at 475 Trade Square was officially welcomed to Troy on Aug. 2 by the Troy Area Chamber Ambassador Team. Dr. Toorkno, owner of Dayton Dental Care, had recently bought the business back in the fall of 2020. Dayton Dental Care focuses on both cosmetic dentistry and emergency dental services. For more information call 937-702-3569.
TROY, OH
WDTN

Amazon employees offered free tuition at Wright State

Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full-and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua’s Down a River, Down a Beer event

PIQUA – Join the Piqua community at the ninth annual Down a River, Down a Beer from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will be held at 919 S. Main St., and will feature 80 different craft beers to sample. Some of the craft beers...
PIQUA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy